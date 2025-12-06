December 6, 2025 Traffic Advisory

On Saturday, December 6, 2025, to assist with a charity event, there will be intermittent street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

On Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the following streets may be closed intermittently.

East Capitol Street from 22nd Street to 2nd Street, NE/SE

North Capitol Street from D Street to Michigan Avenue, NW/NE

Any decision to close a street will be based upon public safety.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.