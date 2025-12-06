Williston Barracks / DLS, Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 25A1009687
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 6, 2025 / 1413 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1297 VT Route 109, Town of Waterville
VIOLATION: DLS, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Landin W. Trombly
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was monitoring traffic on VT Route 109 in the Town of Waterville. Troopers observed a vehicle with no registration plate and subsequently conducted a motor vehicle stop identifying the operator as Landin W. Trombly of Morrisville, VT. Further investigation revealed Trombly was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Trombly was also found to have an active in-state arrest warrant out of Lamoille County for failure to appear stemming from DUI, Eluding, and Excessive Speed charges, $200 bail. Trombly was ultimately issued citations to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2025 1230 hours (warrant) / 01/07/2026 1230 hours (DLS)
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
