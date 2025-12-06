Managing stress in the holiday season

Learn how to identify and manage your stress

For many, the end of the year marks a period of observance and celebration. We each have our own time-honored traditions, often gathering with friends and family to focus on what matters most with those most important to us. The holiday season is a time of warmth, giving and togetherness. Sometimes, however, it’s also a source of stress.

We all deal with stress in our daily lives. Some level of challenge is healthy. When that stress gets to be too much, though, our health begins to suffer. Our bodies let us know when we’re stressed. If you’re stressed, you might:

Have difficulty concentrating.

Feel worried and fearful.

Feel “wound up—with sweaty palms, pounding heart and tense muscles.

Feel irritable toward others.

Feel tired.

These aren’t the only signs of stress, but they are common ones. This holiday season, whether you’re traveling or hosting, preparing for parties or shopping for gifts, stay mindful of how you’re feeling. The pressures of obligations and expectations can make even the happiest occasions more stressful.

If you do feel stress, there are healthy ways to manage it, and VA is here to help. There is no one way to manage stress, as each person and situation is different. However, there are general healthy habits that can make it easier for you. You can talk with your VA care team about your stress and how to manage it. They can help you build a strategy and connect you with resources that will make a difference.

One such resource is the Manage Stress Workbook. It was developed to help Veterans identify and cope with stress. The Workbook includes tips to track your stress, identify its sources and build healthy habits. Practicing mindfulness, being physically active, and planning pleasant activities can all make a difference in managing stress, and the Workbook has tools to help.

It’s important to remember that you cannot always control the causes of your stress, but you can control the way you react to that stress. If you experience stress during this holiday season, know that you have tools and outlets to help manage it. That way, you can fully enjoy the traditions that matter to you with those you care most about.

More information