InnoCSR’s Good Bricks and JPBMA Sign MoU to Accelerate Sustainable Brick Manufacturing Technology in Jharkhand

Good Bricks India in official agreement with Jharkhand Pradesh Brick Manufacturers' Association to support Jharkhand's transition to eco-friendly solutions in the brick industry.

Good Bricks India signs MoU with Jharkhand Pradesh Brick Manufacturers’ Association to support the adoption carbon neutral brick manufacturing in Jharkhand.

We are excited and encouraged by this strong interest from existing brick kiln owners in Jharkhand looking for profitable, environmentally responsible, alternative brick solutions.”
— Sam Yoonsuk Lee
JHARKHAND, INDIA, December 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoCSR and the Jharkhand Pradesh Brick Manufacturers’ Association (JPBMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Dhanbad today to jointly promote the Good Bricks System - a non-fired, eco-friendly brick manufacturing technology, by InnoCSR, across the state of Jharkhand.

The agreement aims to support the state of Jahrkhand’s transition to a cleaner and low carbon brick production process. The Good Bricks System provides this solution by eliminating the need for firing, significantly reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, while delivering high-strength, and a cost-efficiency.
The MoU was signed by Mr. Sam Yoonsuk Lee, Group CEO of InnoCSR, and Mr. Anant Nath Singh, President of JPBMA.

Under the partnership, JPBMA will support the adoption of the Good Bricks technology among its 2,400 members as an alternative solution to fired bricks and work with InnoCSR to engage different stakeholders, including the state and central government departments.

“Good Bricks brings exactly the kind of innovation our industry needs. This partnership marks a new chapter for Jharkhand’s brick sector as we move toward cleaner, stronger, and more future-ready technologies,” said Mr. Singh.

InnoCSR India will provide technical advisory, production support, and a preferential benefit for Good Bricks System for JPBMA members who adopt the technology.

“We are excited and encouraged by this strong interest from existing brick kiln owners in Jharkhand looking for profitable, environmentally responsible, alternative brick solutions,” said Mr. Sam Yoonsuk Lee.


