InnoCSR Launches Good Bricks Seminar Series in Jharkhand with Successful Kick-off in Ranchi

InnoCSR hosts its first Good Bricks seminar in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Local representatives from the construction industry learn more about the Good Bricks System, to scale the eco-friendly technology in India.

InnoCSR has launched a six-part seminar series across Jharkhand, India, to introduce its flagship technology, the Good Bricks System

RANCHI, JHARKHAND, INDIA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoCSR , with the support of the Korea Energy Agency (KEA) and Reserve Carbon, has launched a six-part seminar series across Jharkhand, India, to introduce its flagship technology, the Good Bricks System — an innovative, non-fired, low-carbon brick technology — to local industry stakeholders. The first seminar took place on September 14, 2025, at The Plateau Hotel, Ranchi, drawing strong participation and engagement.The Ranchi seminar welcomed 50 participants, including 22 companies represented by brick kiln owners, fly ash brick manufacturers, contractors, and brick dealers. Attendees were given an introduction to the Good Bricks technology, including its special features and many benefits to brick manufacturers and dealers. Participants engaged actively in presentations, Q&A sessions, and hands-on interactions with samples of Good Bricks to experience the bricks’ exceptional quality, strength, and uniform shape.The seminar resulted in five Letters of Intent (LOIs) signed and generated several potential technical sales, in addition to discussions with potential local distributors. The event also highlighted strong interest in eco-friendly, coal-free bricks, with several participants expressing enthusiasm about adoption pathways and strengthening local collaboration opportunities.The Ranchi seminar marks the first in a series that will run until November 16, 2025, with upcoming sessions scheduled in Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh, Deoghar, and again in Ranchi.This outreach initiative underscores InnoCSR’s commitment to scaling sustainable and green construction solutions in India, building industry awareness, local collaborations, and supporting Jharkhand’s transition to cleaner, more profitable brick manufacturing practices.About InnoCSRInnoCSR is a Korean impact-driven company dedicated to developing and scaling sustainable technologies across Asia - currently in Nepal, India, and Pakistan. Through its flagship innovation, the Good Bricks System (GBS), InnoCSR is transforming the brick manufacturing industry by replacing traditional, coal-fired methods with an eco-friendly, non-fired and faster alternative. This technology not only reduces carbon emissions but also improves efficiency, profitability, and brick quality for manufacturers.

