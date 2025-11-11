Good Bricks and JPBMA Join Forces to Bring Sustainable Solutions to Jharkhand’s Brick Industry

Good Bricks and JPBMA host seminar in Ranchi welcoming brick industry members Technical Director for Good Bricks South Asia, Ramesh Nyopane leads seminar giving insights into the Good Bricks technology and solutions. President of the JPBMA, Abhay Narayan Tiwari, highlights the need for low carbon and eco-friendly solutions in India's brick industry. Over 130 members of the JPBMA from across Jharkhand were present at the seminar, expressing interest in adopting the technology.

We’re excited to see such strong interest from manufacturers committed to adopting cleaner, more profitable technologies.” — Sam Yoonsuk Lee

RANCHI, JHARKHAND, INDIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Bricks, a pioneering eco-friendly brick manufacturing technology from Korea, in collaboration with the Jharkhand Pradesh Brick Manufacturers Association (JPBMA), hosted a high-impact seminar today at Aashirwad Banquet, Morabadi, Ranchi. The event drew over 130 brick kiln owners, contractors, and manufacturers from across the region, marking a major step forward for sustainable construction in Jharkhand.The seminar served as an exclusive platform to introduce Good Bricks’ non-fired, soil-stabilized brick production system, which eliminates the need for coal-fired kilns—dramatically reducing carbon emissions while delivering high-strength, affordable, durable, and uniform bricks.Mr. Ananta Nath Singh, President of JPBMA, opened the session with a welcome address, highlighting the need for innovation and eco-friendly alternatives in Jharkhand’s brick industry. The technical presentation and Q&A were led by Mr. Ramesh Nyopane, Technical Director of Good Bricks South Asia, who shared insights into the technology, production process, economic benefits, and environmental impact of the Good Bricks System.The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Abhay Narayan Tiwari, General Secretary of JPBMA, who expressed his enthusiasm and pride that Jharkhand was the selected region for launching Good Bricks in India. He noted that in addition to government regulations placed on fired bricks, the state has over 33% forest cover, making it an ideal region for an eco-friendly initiative. The seminar was followed by a site visit to the Good Bricks factory located at Tape, Ormanjhi in Ranchi, where attendees witnessed the production process firsthand and received sample bricks.The event, attended by members of JPBMA across Jharkhand, generated strong enthusiasm, with over 40 brick kiln owners signing Letters of Intent (LOIs) to explore collaboration and adoption of Good Bricks technology in their own operations. Also attending were the district president and general secretaries from Jamshedpur, Dhandbad, Hazaribagh, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, Sahibganj, Dumka, and Gumla.“Our cooperation with JPBMA is a pivotal step in introducing our sustainable technology to the brick industry in Jharkhand,” said Mr. Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR, the company behind Good Bricks. “We’re excited to see such strong interest from manufacturers committed to adopting cleaner, more profitable technologies.”The seminar marks another major step in Good Bricks’ expansion efforts in India, building on recent successful sessions held in Ranchi and Dhanbad, as the company continues its mission to make construction cleaner, greener, and more sustainable across South Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.