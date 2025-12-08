Dr. Peerman offers reflections on strengthening focus, understanding what matters, and aligning actions with purpose

39 Squirrels book Dr. Celina Peerman, Author of 49 Chameleons Quote 3 from 39 Squirrels Quote 4 from 39 Squirrels Quote 5 from 39 Squirrels

Dr. Celina Peerman, in her latest book, offers short reflections to think differently about common leadership challenges, getting more clarity and less chaos.

PRIORITIZATION means choosing what matters most” — Dr. Celina Peerman

WAVERLY, IA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Celina, in her latest book 39 Squirrels, offers short reflections to think differently about common leadership challenges and helps with more clarity and less chaos.

Dr. Celina Peerman, author of 49 Chameleons: Reflections on Navigating Change and Leading with Confidence and 29 Owls: Wisdom for Stronger Decisions, Tough Conversations, and True Accountability continues her groundbreaking work in her third book of the series 39 Squirrels: Sharpening Focus, Clarifying Priorities, and Aligning What Matters a smart, witty, and wildly practical guide that offers calm in the storm. Designed for leaders, learners, and lifelong jugglers of responsibility, this book is for anyone who wants to strengthen their focus, get clear on what matters most, and align actions with their purpose.

39 Squirrels: Sharpening Focus, Clarifying Priorities, and Aligning What Matters is an essential guide for people who care deeply about what they do and want to do it with more intention and less stress.

One squirrel at a time. That is how to regain focus, reclaim energy, and reconnect with what truly matters.

If the days feel like a blur of distractions, shifting priorities, and competing demands, you are not alone. Many high-achieving professionals are caught in the swirl of workplace chaos, constantly pulled in different directions, and struggling to stay centered.

Enter 39 Squirrels,

Whether chasing deadlines, building a team, navigating change, or trying to finish the to-do list without chasing every new idea, this book is the one. With engaging lessons and actionable prompts, Dr. Celina Peerman helps tune out the noise and tune in to what matters.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are short, impactful lessons that work. Each page offers insight, clarity, and a gentle nudge to come back to center. 39 Squirrels is divided into three powerful sections, each filled with reflections, prompts, and tools that help shift from scattered to strategic:

• Focus

• Priorities

• Alignment

One does not need hours of free time or an entire weekend retreat. Just a few moments of intention each day can help shift from overwhelmed to aligned.

39 Squirrels is the third in a series of leadership and personal development books from Dr. Peerman. Each title stands alone, but together they offer a powerful toolkit for thriving in today’s complex work environments:

• 49 Chameleons: For adapting with confidence, building resilient relationships, and embracing change

• 39 Squirrels: For sharpening your focus, clarifying your priorities, and aligning your actions with what matters most

• 29 Owls: For decision-making, courageous conversations, and real accountability

This series is designed to grow leadership, career, and clarity.

About Dr. Celina

Celina Peerman, Ph.D., SHRM-SCP, CSP is an organizational psychologist with over 30 years of experience helping leaders and teams thrive. She has worked across industries, from frontline operations to senior leadership, bringing a deep understanding of workplace behavior and organizational health. Dr. Celina is a strategist with a sense of humor and a love for building capacity in organizations.

A dynamic speaker, strategist, and storyteller, Dr. Celina has presented at more than 250 events annually, engaging audiences at local, state, and national levels, as well as internationally in Asia, Canada, Central, and South America. She is a two-time TEDx presenter, podcast host, and author of four books.

Dr. Celina holds a Ph.D. in Psychology, a master’s degree in business, and undergraduate degrees in psychology and international studies. She has earned the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation from the National Speakers Association—one of the highest honors in the field. Known for her humor, insight, and practical approach, she challenges leaders to rethink how they communicate, adapt, and lead for lasting impact.

Dr. Peerman’s unique approach blends academic rigor with practical experience, offering advice that’s insightful, actionable, and deeply rooted in the realities of today’s workplaces.

About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

