Bruce W. Waller Honored With 2025 DallasHR Lifetime Achievement Award

DallasHR Honors Waller for Lasting Contributions to the HR Community

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DallasHR announced Bruce W. Waller as the recipient of the 2025 DallasHR Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his decades of service, leadership and lasting impact on the human resources profession.

Waller serves as vice president of corporate relocation for The Armstrong Company in Dallas, Texas where he works with HR, Talent Acquisition, and Mobility leaders to manage employee relocation and transportation services across the United States and internationally. His work supports organizations in moving talent strategically while helping employees and their families navigate significant life transitions.

In addition to his corporate role, Waller is a long-standing leader and advocate within the HR community. He currently serves as assistant state director for Texas SHRM, supporting more than 23,000 HR professionals statewide, and previously served as president of DallasHR, one of the nation’s largest SHRM-affiliated chapters.

Waller began his involvement with DallasHR in 2005 and quickly became an active volunteer, serving on multiple committees and contributing to the design of the Executive Breakfast Series, and Leadership LINKS, a program focused on developing future volunteer leaders. Both initiatives received Pinnacle Awards from SHRM. He continues to serve as an ambassador for the HRSouthwest Conference, one of the largest state HR conferences in the United States.

“When I decided to join DallasHR, I simply wanted to meet people in the profession,” Waller said. “I didn’t realize how showing up would change the trajectory of my career.”

Waller is also an author, speaker and thought leader. He has written four books on leadership, career growth and purpose-driven success. His book Find Your Lane was named by BookAuthority as one of the Top 100 Career Change Books of All Time, and his most recent release, Drive with Purpose, became a No. 1 New Release bestseller.

The DallasHR Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals whose careers have made a significant and enduring contribution to the HR profession.

“This is such a special honor, and I’m deeply grateful for the recognition. I’m a better business leader today because of the people and relationships that have shaped my journey,” Waller said.

About DallasHR

DallasHR is a professional association serving human resources professionals in Dallas and Collin counties. Founded in 1939, the organization provides education, networking and professional development opportunities. DallasHR is the third-largest SHRM affiliate chapter, with more than 1,800 members.

DallasHR also powers the HRSouthwest Conference, the official State of Texas SHRM Conference and the largest regional human resources event in the United States, hosting more than 2,500 attendees, speakers and exhibitors annually.

