Dr. Burkhard's new book is a practical guide for coaches, leaders, and professionals who want to sharpen their skills

Dr. Burkhard's book 50 Questions to be more Impactful Coach is a practical guide for coaches, leaders, and professionals who want to sharpen their skills.

Change the belief, and you can change the behavior and the life” — Dr. Michelle Burkhard

MONROE, MI, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michelle Burkhard in her new book 50 Questions to be more Impactful Coach – A Practical Guide to Evaluating and Improving Your Practice and Presence provides a practical guide for coaches, leaders, and professionals who want to sharpen their skills and deepen their influence.

Dr. Michelle Burkhard, author of Coaching Skills for Educators - 52 Tips to Maximizing Others Performance in the Classroom continues her groundbreaking work in her second book that addresses real challenges coaches face every day. It helps examine your own decisions, assumptions, and strategies so one can increase their effectiveness in every coaching session.

Monroe, MI – 50 Questions to be a more Impactful Coach – A Practical Guide to Evaluating and Improving Your Practice and Presence Dr. Michelle Burkhard offers powerful tools for improving quality, confidence, and outcomes in every performance environment. It is a professional reflection guide for coaches, mentors, and leaders who want to strengthen how they coach so coachees grow faster, follow through more consistently, and create measurable changes in all performance environments.

Why This Book Matters

People do not improve because they are told what to do.

They improve when:

• They understand why they are doing it

• Their beliefs align with their actions

• They feel supported rather than judged

• They are guided through reflection

• Their learning is individualized

When coaching misses mindset, behavior science, or adult learning principles, progress stalls.



Inside This Book You Will Learn How To:

• Close the knowing doing gap that keeps coachees stuck

• Understand what is happening beneath resistance

• Apply the learning cycle to accelerate professional growth

• Work with mindset, not just plans

• Individualize coaching while staying aligned to organization goals

• Give feedback in ways that build trust and confidence

• Strengthen your coaching presence and credibility

• Move coachees from awareness to sustainable action



It is designed as a quick-reference companion you can turn to when:

• A coachee is not implementing strategies

• A coachee is overwhelmed or defensive

• Progress feels slow

• You need clarity before a difficult conversation

• You want to sharpen your impact

If your role involves supporting employees, improving practice, or strengthening organizational culture, this book will refine your thinking and increase your results. Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections grounded in psychology, research, and decades of hands-on transformational change and coaching experience. This book addresses real challenges coaches and leaders face every day which include:

● Why Coaching?

● What Is Happening Inside the Coachee?

● How Can I Speed up the Learning Process?

● How Can I Help My Coachee Reflect More?

● How Does Personality Affect Coaching?

● How Can I Set Us up for Success Before We Start Working

together?

● How Can a Coaching Model Increase My Results?

● How Do I Work with a Coachee Who Is Resistant?

● What Are the Best Objectives for Coachee?

● Why Is it Important to Know Leadership

● Principles as a Coach?



About Michelle Burkhard:

Dr. Michelle Burkhard is a Coach Doctor. She uses her extensive background in the education field to help educational coaches and leaders increase their effectiveness and efficiency.

She is a certified transformation consultant and helps individuals, groups, and systems through the change process. Her education and experience in coaching inform her daily work. She is on a mission to help change the face of education to one of individualized empowerment and respect, at all levels. She is a highly requested international speaker and trainer. When not serving, she enjoys actively engaging with her three children, Josiah, Hannah, and Eliana.

