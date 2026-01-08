A Leader to Die For is a actionable guide to what makes people follow a leader with loyalty, trust, and sacrifice

A Leader To Die For Book Cover Robert “Bobcat” Branyon Quote 1 from Robert “Bobcat” Branyon's Book A leader To Die For Quote 2 from Robert “Bobcat” Branyon's Book A leader To Die For Quote 3 from Robert “Bobcat” Branyon's Book A leader To Die For

Through vivid fighter pilot stories and actionable insights, the author guides readers through the three phases from Follower to Teammate to Leader.

Be the role model. They will believe what they observe” — Major General (Ret) Robert “Bobcat” Branyon

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through vivid fighter pilot stories and actionable insights, Robert “Bobcat” Branyon guides readers through the three phases of becoming a leader, first as a Follower, then as a Teammate, and finally as a Leader.

Retired Air Force Major General Robert “Bobcat” Branyon, in his groundbreaking book “A Leader to Die For – How to be One; How to Build One,” inspires readers to become the best version of themselves in each stage of their own personal leadership journey. Branyon blends gripping stories from military aviation with practical lessons for business and life, guiding readers on their journey from Follower to Teammate to Leader.

Jacksonville, FL – A Leader to Die For – How to be One; How to Build One. In this powerful book, retired Major General Robert “Bobcat” Branyon takes readers inside fighter cockpits, military missions, and boardrooms to reveal the leadership qualities and actions that motivate people to follow with trust, loyalty, and respect.

Branyon doesn’t talk about titles, profits, or corporate jargon. Instead, he focuses on what truly matters: relationships, accountability, courage, and trust. Through vivid real-life stories and practical insights, he guides readers through the three phases of becoming an inspirational leader, first as a loyal Follower, then as a cherished Teammate, and finally as a respected Leader. Bobcat maps out the few critical attributes and actions to excel in each leadership phase in order to develop relationships that are “to die for.”

Whether you’re a business executive, team leader, or emerging professional, A Leader to Die For will challenge you to examine your actions, your influence, and your impact. It will help you become the kind of leader people believe in and willingly give their best for, especially in difficult times when the stakes are highest.

A Leader to Die For is a candid, actionable guide to what makes people follow a leader with loyalty, trust, and even sacrifice. A decorated U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, Branyon draws on gripping true stories from the cockpit to the corporate boardroom to reveal the key practices that leaders must embrace and demonstrate to motivate individuals and teams to loyally follow them anywhere.

Included in this power-packed book are sections that provide clear

navigational “waypoints” for each phase, offering reflection questions and actionable strategies which include:

• The Three Phases of the Leadership Journey

• Clear, Concise, Correct Communication

• Bring Your A-Game to the Team

• Earn Their Trust

• Debrief Like a Fighter Pilot

• Communicate with Your People

• Spend Time with Your People

• Treat Your People Right

• Create a Debriefing Culture

• Build Your Future Leaders to Die For

“A Leader to Die For – How to be One; How to Build One” is available on Amazon beginning January 13, 2026.

About the AUTHOR:

Robert “Bobcat” Branyon, Major General (Ret.), USAF

Leadership Expert | Keynote Speaker

With more than four decades of leadership in high-stakes military and corporate environments, Robert “Bobcat” Branyon is a proven builder of high-performing teams. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a fighter pilot, he commanded at every level, from Squadron to Group to Wing, retiring as a two-star general. His military career included flying the F-4 Phantom, F-5 Tiger, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and F-15 Eagle, along with top honors such as the Distinguished Service Medal and recognition as Tactical Air Command Instructor of the Year.

Bobcat has successfully applied his leadership expertise in the business world, delivering presentations and workshops to more than 180 companies and over 39,000 professionals across the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Caribbean. His clients have included Fortune 500 companies seeking to sharpen their leadership skills and team execution.

Today, Bobcat is a sought-after keynote speaker and the author of A Leader to Die For, where he shares the few critical attributes and actions needed to achieve inspirational leadership.



About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors produce AND publish their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

For additional information on Robert “Bobcat” Branyon, visit GForceLeadership.com

To schedule an interview with “Bobcat” email Bobcat@GForceLeadership.com or call 904-800-9060.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.