TAG December Solo Exhibitions TAG small works 2025 TAG's first Studio Night 12/11

December Solo Exhibitions and "small works" group show

December brings wonderful and diverse art experiences for visitors to TAG.” — Wren Sarrow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DECEMBER EXHIBITION DATES: Wednesday, November 26 to Friday, December 19Eren Alptekin weaves memory, observations of place and human connection into abstract works, textured, layered and luminous in color and light; Barry Jackson captures the unique psychological power of the human figure - "a vessel for the unconscious—summoning thoughts and projections shared from artist to viewer"; Joo Park-Kwon's silk and hanji paintings are meditations on "interconnectedness" through time honored Korean techniques; Joe Pinkelman's ceramic forms - cairns - "are metaphors of direction and salvation", they are records of world events; Explorers Photography photography captures "fleeting moments when light, movement and behavior align to show the ocean's complexity and vitality".TAG Artists present SMALL WORKS , a group show that examines how artists distill concept and craft into intimate, small-format pieces. Solo Exhibitions : November 26 - December 19EREN ALPEKIN Eren Alptekin is a Newport Beach, CA based contemporary abstract artist exhibiting her work in galleries and juried art shows for more than 25 years throughout California. Eren won 2025 People’s Choice award at juried the Laguna Art-A-Fair show (2025) and was voted for Favorite Artist in Mixed Media winning gold award by Laguna Beach Vibe in 2022. She earned her MS degree in Architecture from Columbia University (NYC) and holds BFA and MFA degrees majoring in architecture with honors from Istanbul Technical University. She is a member of Los Angeles Art Association and Laguna Art-A-Fair.Luminescence In “Luminescence” I explore spatial movement of light and shape in space, juxtaposed with layers of luminous colors and dynamic textural applications on canvas through abstract compositions highlighting harmony, warmth, and radiant energy. My current body of work is driven by imagination, observations, memory, and perception, evoking grandeur and natural beauty of coastal and urban environments and merging conceptual figurative work celebrating life, togetherness, and emotive power of human connections.BARRY JACKSON Barry E. Jackson began his career in the record industry, creating art for iconic musicians such as Neil Young, The Band, ZZ Top, and The Grateful Dead. He later transitioned into animation and film, earning screen credits on landmark productions: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shrek, Horton Hears a Who, The Prince of Egypt, Ron Howard’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Sausage Party, among many others. Jackson has also created title design artwork for major film and television projects including Oz the Great and Powerful, The Leftovers, Mary Poppins Returns, and A Crowded Room, in collaboration with Yu + Co.His production design on Cartoon Network’s CG feature Firebreather, earned him a 2011 Telly Award and an Annie Award nomination. His animated short The Killer Buzz received the Director’s Circle Award along with numerous festival honors. He authored and illustrated the children’s book Danny Diamondback , published by Harper Collins. His TED Talk on Unlocking Creativity can be found on YouTube. He also teaches a popular online art class for his Instagram community.Public StrangersCreated entirely from imagination and without photographic reference, the paintings in Public Strangers are acts of introspection. They offer glimpses into the artist’s internal landscape, where memory, intuition, and observation converge to reveal inner truths rather than literal realities.JOO PARK KWON Joo is a Korean-American artist blending traditional Korean fine art techniques with the beauty of Western landscapes. After a 20-year career in nursing and special education in the U.S., she returned to Korea in 2010 to study art, earning a Master’s in Korean Fine Art in 2021. Now based in the U.S., Joo creates meditative, emotionally rich paintings using natural pigments on mulberry paper and silk. Influenced by East Asian philosophy and the concept of interconnectedness, her work explores the deep ties between humanity, nature, and the universe.The Beyond Series delves into the space between the known and the unknown—spiritual, emotional, and temporal. Each piece reflects my curiosity about hidden realms: the inner self, the subconscious, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. Through this work, I invite viewers to pause and connect with what lies beneath the surface of everyday reality, contemplating the mysteries that exist beyond what is visible or defined.JOE PINKELMAN Joe Pinkelman lives and works in Los Angeles. He received his BFA from Colorado State University and his MFA in ceramics from the University of California, Los Angeles. His work consistently has been engaged with the ideas of fragmentation and reconstruction. In other works, he explores pattern decoration which is consistently displayed in the history of ceramics. Lastly some of his work is overtly political. There are particular events that happen in the world that allow the ceramic form to act as a permanent record. His work can be seen at joepinkelman.com and on Instagram at joepinkelman.Cairns and Gaza New work by Joe Pinkelman explores the forms of cairns. The inspiration came from hiking and using cairns as signposts to reorient oneself to the trail. The bowl atop of the cairn references the metaphor of finding one’s way. Although the cairns can be unstable, they provide direction and salvation. The works about Gaza reference in particular the catastrophic destruction of children and trying to give a visual voice to their death. The causes and motivations behind any conflict are very complex, however the death of thousands of children merits no justification.EXPLORERS PHOTOGRAPHY Steven Lopez, MSc and Dr. Carmen Obied are multidisciplinary underwater cinematographers and maritime archaeologists, trained as scientific divers (AAUS/ESDP) and tech divers (TDI Trimix). Steven and Carmen co-founded Explorers Photography (EP) with a shared vision to merge their passion for scuba diving, underwater cinematography, and storytelling. By fostering a deep relationship with the ocean, they aim to increase awareness of its significance and advocate for its preservation from kelp forests to polar seas.UPCOMING EVENTS at TAG: TAG Premiere Studio Night 12/11 | Artists Talks 12/14 | TAG Black Tie Gala & Fundraiser 12/27 | L.A. Open Awards 1/10/26

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.