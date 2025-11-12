November Solo Exhibitions and 'People people everywhere' and TAG Talk with Benjamin Ball, Thursday Nov 13 6:30 pm

Benjamin Ball TAG Talk November Solo Exhibitions at TAG TAG presents People people everywhere

This November, the TAG solo artists capture the intrigue and essence of human form, nature's fleeting moments, history and narratives which promote peace

Ball is an exceptionally talented designer, and this is a rare chance to hear him speak. Ball has been building a network around his large-scale projects and he will share his approach on commissions” — Somaya Etemad

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhonda Burton contemplates nature's fleeting moments - bringing botanical forms into a delicate synthesis of printmaking, photography and painting processes; Liliana D'Ambrosio's abstract expressionist paintings are colorful tapestries rooted in narratives that advocate for peace; Mel Smothers paints current history, political narrative, and subjects inherited from our times; Susan Spector evokes "the mood, the energy and the space the body occupies" in linoleum cuts relief printed on copper and brass; and Elyse Wyman explores the essence of figure through gesture and flowing colored inks."People people everywhere" features TAG Artists working in all mediums with diverse styles and depictions of portraits.Exhibition Dates: Wednesday, October 29 to Friday, November 21, 2025 TAG TALK featuringBenjamin Ball: The Drift of the BuiltThursday, November, 13 from 6:30 - 8:30 pmJoin us at TAG Gallery on Thursday, November 13 at 5 PM for a special TAG Talk with Los Angeles artist, designer, and architect Benjamin Ball, founder of Ball-Nogues Studio.In his talk, The Drift of the Built, Ball will explore how material, light, and perception shape our experience of space. His studio’s immersive installations transform industrial materials into reflective, living environments that invite viewers to pause, notice, and reflect.Benjamin Ball’s work has been exhibited at MoMA, the Guggenheim, LACMA, and the Venice Biennale, and is held in major museum collections worldwide. His striking public works appear across Los Angeles.Tickets Available https://www.taggallery.net/tag-tickets Benjamin Ball is an American artist, designer, and architect whose work explores the relationships between material, space, and perception through large-scale, site-specific installations. As founder of his Los Angeles-based studio, Ball leads an interdisciplinary team that designs and fabricates immersive works for public spaces—spaces that invite reflection, interruption, and a heightened sense of presence.Ball’s practice operates at the intersection of art, architecture, and industrial design, with an emphasis on the design of the production process itself. His projects begin by defining methods—rules, tools, and constraints—that shape what the work can become. Working with industrial materials like mirror-polished stainless-steel spheres, cable, and ball-chain, he creates luminous structures that shift with light and perspective. These installations are not static objects, but fields of experience: spaces that invite viewers to pause, notice, and reflect.TAG's first Fall Artisan Market takes place on Sunday, November 23, 3 - 5 pm, featuring hand-painted wine bottles and functional art.TAG's November Solo Artists:RHONDA BURTON is a Los Angeles-based artist who, after teaching watercolor and exhibiting work early in her career—including with the National Watercolor Society—stepped away from art to support her family, returning nearly 30 years later with a renewed vision. Her work is a synthesis of photography, printmaking and painting, and exploration of and a meditation on nature, botanicals and light.Her art has been featured in Artist Portfolio Magazine, ARTmine (Agora Gallery, NY), CanvasRebel, Coffee with Artists, Conception Arts, and Bold Journey. Her images also appear on stationery, fabric, calendars, and handheld fans.All I see is Blue"This work is rooted in my desire to preserve the fleeting impressions of nature, the botanical forms that may wilt or die as the seasons pass. Ultimately my work is about paying attention to the quiet details in nature."LILIANA D'AMBROSIO is an Italian American painter. She studied at the Art School of Avellino the 70s, after completing her studies in drawing and art history, she moved to Florence, where she joined the Tuscan feminist movement working in the cultural department of the City of Florence and the Tuscany Region. Since 1981 she has participated in national and international exhibitions and competitions, and continues to evolve her practice - Her contemporary abstract expressionist paintings examine feminist and personal narratives.Rights Denied in Wars "This exhibition aims to promote peace through art, making at a priority by promoting events focused on peace. Art can help us find the ideas we need to take a stand against those whose decisions impact so many people."MEL SMOTHERS Mel exhibits at Art Lives Here, and Carter-Burden Gallery, New York City. Hay Hill Gallery, London. TAG Gallery, Los Angeles. In 2006 he was selected to ‘Artist of Year,’ exhibition at Cooper-Union, NYC. He holds an MFA from the University of Idaho, 1999. He has taught Art at the University of California, University of Idaho and University of Nevada. Today he is an Adjunct Professor at Lake Tahoe Community College.The Pizza Tapes "The content of my work brings attention to the politicians and corporations who discredit scientific evidence for their own personal power and greed, resulting in environmental, climate and human disasters."Susan Spector has been featured in solo shows in both Southern California and New York City. In May 2025, Spector was awarded “Best New Artist” at the Beverly Hills Art Show. She has been featured in Studio Visit Magazine, Spotlight Magazine, and Hand Magazine, a printmakers publication. Spector serves as president of Southern California Women’s Caucus for Art; SFVACC a virtual art gallery; and Managing Director of TAG Gallery Los Angeles.Jabberwocky - "My current body of work, linoleum cuts relief printed on copper and brass, explores figurative distortion as a way to move beyond physical likeness and into emotional truth... These works are rooted in observation, but they depart from realism to express something more internal:vulnerability, tension, presence, absence.ELYSE WYMAN was born in Los Angeles and received her BA in Fine Arts (Cum Laude) from UCLA. She studied under Richard Diebenkorn, Jan Stussy, Lynn Foulkes, Joe Blaustein and Robert Heinecken. She furthered her art education in Paris, France at the Académie de La Grande Chaumière. Wyman has pursued parallel careers in both fine arts and graphic design.Naked Truth - In this series, “Naked Truth,” I am exploring an unrestrained technique to actively portray the essence of the human figure in an immediate gesture by letting colored inks flow with the movement of the body and following up with energetic charcoal line.TAG Artists Present "People people everywhere"Sky Gallery - Oct 29 to Nov 21

