Featured solo exhibiting artists include Lara Kempke, Ernie Marjoram, Eric Renard, Gianna Vargas, and Emily Wallerstein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Show at the Artists Gallery: Lara Kempke paints the animal kingdom as divine; Ernie Marjoram renders the landscapes of Sicily in watercolor; Eric Renard presents a photographic retrospective spanning two decades of evolving narratives and techniques; Emily Wallerstein paints the overlooked and ordinary—her work a quiet dialogue between city and nature. Gianna Vargas explores change, movement, and the rhythms of nature through abstraction.Interiors - A group art exhibition, featuring TAG Artists working in all mediums with diverse styles and interpretations of interior spaces.Exhibition Dates: Wednesday, October 1 to Thursday, October 23, 2025 Gallery Reception: Saturday, October 4, from 5 – 8 pmSolo Exhibitions October 1 - October 23ERNIE MARJORAM Ernie is a well-known fine artist painter and art educator living and working in Los Angeles, who draws his primary inspiration from his frequent travels in Europe, Asia, and the US, favoring Southern California and Italy.Postcards from Sicily "The Island of Sicily with its natural breathtaking landscapes, stunning beaches and dramatic coastlines combined with 3,000 years of history that blend Greek, Arab and Norman influences provided me with an overwhelming and endless source of inspiration. How could one resist the invitation to capture the crystal-clear transparency of the sea with its infinite hues of blues or the harsh, sun drenched, and blinding light of the archaeological parks where majestic Greek temples still stand as glorious testament to an ancient past?"LARA EVE KEMPKE a Southern California native born in Long Beach, has spent much of her life in Orange County, where she raised her family and cultivated her creative voice. A multidisciplinary artist, she works as a visual artist, singer, and writer. Her work draws inspiration from the animal kingdom and has been exhibited in galleries throughout the West Coast.Echoes from the Wild Divine "From birds to horses, octopuses to elephants, I enjoy showing the beauty of the animal kingdom through my unique perspective... in this time of turmoil I find I want to push into more spiritual and hopeful themes. Animals are still my chosen subjects, but now I’ve begin putting them in more surreal settings that suggest swirling ocean currents and the cosmos, reaching for some meaning beyond this messy reality. I have this stubborn notion that putting beauty into the world can make at least a tiny difference"ERIC RENARD Eric M Renard is one of California’s leading contemporary Fine Art Photographers. His work has found its way into art galleries in London, Budapest, Greece, Mexico, Brazil and across the Unites States. Eric’s photography has received numerous awards and been published in books and photography magazines, including the cover of Black & White magazine.In the upcoming exhibition titled Retrospective Hindsight: Two Decades of Photography Renard invites viewers to embark on a twenty-five-year journey through the evolution of his distinctive style. "This exhibition is not just a collection of photographs. It’s a narrative capturing the essence of transformation, introspection, and the pursuit of creativity."GIANNA VARGAS Gianna Vargas is an artist and educator living in Venice, California. She divides her time between teaching and painting, balancing the classroom with the studio. Her work is informed by her background in science, often drawing on observation, inquiry, and experimentation to explore the natural world through abstractionIn Series - "My paintings emerge in series, each inspired by the natural world. Through shifting perspectives of shorelines, atmospheres, and currents, I explore how memory and perception transform familiar places. This exhibition gathers multiple series into one conversation about change, movement, and the fluid rhythms of nature."EMILY WALLERSTEIN Emily Wallerstein is a Los Angeles–based artist whose oil paintings capture fleeting moments of everyday life and the landscapes that shape them. With a background in fashion design and a degree from the University of Cincinnati, she brings a layered, expressive approach to painting that embraces imperfection and texture as part of the process.Places in Time - Her work explores the interplay between city and nature, light and shadow, and memory and place. Whether documenting the quiet poetry of daily commutes or reflecting on more personal experiences, Wallerstein reveals beauty in the overlooked and ordinary, inviting viewers to pause and see the world in moments suspended in time. TAG TALK October 9, 2025Join us for the first TAG Talk event featuring Doreen Lorenzo, Innovative Designer and EducatorThursday, October 9, 2025, 5 - 7 pm @ TAG Gallery Tickets Available https://www.taggallery.net/tag-tickets October Artists Talk , Saturday, October 12 Join Artists in Conversation about their work - Ernie Marjoram, Lara Eve Kempke and Emily Wallerstein.TAG invites art enthusiasts and the public to visit the gallery and experience diverse and captivating exhibitions. TAG exhibitions and receptions are free to attend. The solo exhibitions and the group exhibition showcase talent and celebrate the power of art to inspire, challenge, and connect. For more information about the exhibitions and TAG, please visit www.taggallery.net or contact gallery@taggallery.net.About The Artists GalleryThe Artists Gallery (TAG), founded in 1993, is a contemporary gallery located in the historic Miracle Mile district of Los Angeles, California. TAG represents eighty regional, national and international solo exhibitions and events each month and is an artist-founded and operated not-for-profit arts cooperative.TAG’s mission is to encourage the exploration of traditional, new media, technique, styles, and freedom of expression. The gallery supports artists and culture in community and is open for business every week, Wednesday through Sunday. Annual juried invitational exhibitions include Made In the USA, the L.A. Open and the Shelley Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Exhibition. These exhibitions are juried by an internationally recognized artist or art community member. If you are an artist, and are considering being part of TAG, please go to our website’s Membership page at www.taggallery.net . info@taggallery.net www.taggallery.net

