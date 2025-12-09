Ghost Rocket Music Launches Artist Management Division

Ghost Rocket Luke Danelon, Olivia Rodrigo & Valeryee Jimanez Kolbjorn Blix (Andoya Space) & Luke Danelon Ghost Rocket Launch with NASA & Andoya Space Brent Harvey (Founder of HIMA's), Allison Hagendorf & Luke Danelon.

Highly respected international music firm Ghost Rocket is accepting applications from Artists around the world to join their new management roster.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghost Rocket Music (GRM) is the long-standing strategic team responsible for operations of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) and the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA). It is also the machine involved with selling over 100,000 albums, 25+ million streams, millions of concert tickets and the production of hundreds of tour dates. They are now offering an unprecedented opportunity for artists, bands, DJs, MC’s, producers and music creators alike to join their Artist Management roster. Apply now to join their artist roster (They will accept and review ALL applications for the next two weeks).This is the first time GRM is accepting open applications in its 14-year history, giving emerging talent the opportunity to work with one of the most trusted and respected teams in the industry.“For nearly a decade, Ghost Rocket Music has helped manage and elevate talent at all levels.” said Luke Danelon, Founder & CEO of Ghost Rocket. “Now, we’re thrilled to extend this opportunity directly to artists and music professionals ready to take their careers to the next level. We’ve come across so many great artists looking for proper representation and finally we decided to say yes to that. If you consider yourself to be a musician or represent a musician in any way and are looking for a larger team with global reach to help you, please apply to join our roster. We would love to meet you! We especially love serving the independent music community, so this one is for you. I have been independent for the last 14 years and if there’s anything I’ve learned it’s that nothing can be done alone.”GRM’s track record speaks for itself, having historically worked on events including top artists and global brands such as: Olivia Rodrigo, OneRepublic, Tate McRae, Katy Perry, Metallica, EJAE, Live Nation, House of Blues, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Monster and other major industry partners.Here are some recent highlights:● The team produced the Hollywood Music In Media Awards (sold-out), Hollywood Independent Music Awards (sold-out) and the Promise2Live Global Suicide Prevention Gala in Los Angeles● Partnered with NASA and Andøya Space in Norway to launch a rocket ship to space● Built an Artist Education program which has received funding from the Canadian Federal Government● Produced an event with household brand DoorDash in Michigan● Worked with major movie studios & TV networks across Hollywood and beyond● Secured radio play, national TV appearances, record deals and multiple successful global releases for many artists.The Ghost Rocket Artist management team now includes:● John Rodella (Los Angeles) - Former manager for Ty Dolla $ign and day-to-day manager for Wiz Khalifa● Jonathan Janis (New York City) - Former Head of Marketing at Elektra Records (Atlantic)● Luke Danelon (Los Angeles/Toronto CAN) - Founder & CEO of Ghost Rocket Music (Former professional touring musician & Live Nation North American marketing manager)● And others in the process of joining usArtists selected for the Ghost Rocket Management roster gain exclusive access to our industry-leading resources including:● Securing record deals, both major and independent● Executing Spotify, YouTube and social media marketing campaigns● Booking club, festival and national tours● Obtaining sync licensing and publishing opportunities● Acquiring financial support, sponsorships and grants● Creating professional music release and global marketing plans● Chasing radio play and TV exposure● Landing International In-Store playlisting● Developing Artist PR strategies and red carpet event opportunities● Creating long-term career development and strategySpace is limited, but all submissions will be reviewed. The two-week application window is strictly limited as well, making timing critical for any artist ready to elevate their career to submit materials asap.Apply today: https://www.ghostrocketmusic.com/management About Ghost Rocket MusicGhost Rocket Music is a leading Artist Management and Music Operations company with offices across Canada & America. It provides strategic guidance and global exposure to emerging and established talent, helping artists connect with major industry players, brands and audiences worldwide. GRM has always been committed to Independent Talent Development and creation of opportunities where others see barriers. That commitment is what has fueled its journey since day one - and what continues to define the company’s future.

