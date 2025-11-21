Drs. Mark & Michele Sherwood Lead ‘A Night of Empowerment’ for Hope and Healing

Drs. Mark & Michele Sherwood Forgotten Fortune Movie Poster Oklahoma Film Festival Sherwood Films

A Night of Empowerment Oklahoma Film Festival Hosted by Dr. Mark Sherwood and Dr. Michele Sherwood Brings Inspiration, Wellness, and Connection to the Community

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oklahoma Film Festival proudly presents “A Night of Empowerment,” an uplifting and family-friendly evening hosted by Dr. Mark Sherwood and Dr. Michele Sherwood, renowned wellness experts, motivational speakers, and founders of the Functional Medical Institute.Designed to inspire hope, health, and freedom, this special event invites guests to enjoy an unforgettable night of encouragement, community, and gourmet dining. Attendees will savor a delicious, healthy meal featuring a choice of three entrées while connecting with others on a shared journey toward physical, emotional, and spiritual renewal.“Now more than ever, people need community and encouragement,” said Dr. Mark Sherwood. “This evening is about coming together, sharing stories of resilience, and finding renewed direction in our personal health and faith journeys.”“We’ve each faced challenges in life,” added Dr. Michele Neil-Sherwood. “Our goal is to inspire others to rise above those challenges with hope, courage, and purpose. This event is designed to remind everyone that transformation is possible.”What to Expect:• The world premiere of " Forgotten Fortune ", a heartfelt dramedy exploring aging, memory, and rediscovering purpose starring Lou Ferrigno, Jimmie 'JJ' Walker, Brian Shoop, Mark Sherwood and Cassie Self.• A healthy, gourmet meal where attendees choose from three entrees, set in an atmosphere of encouragement and growth.• Meaningful connections with others committed to hope, health and freedom—because true empowerment happens through community.Meet the Hosts:Dr. Mark Sherwood, founder of Sherwood Films and a former SWAT team sergeant at the Tulsa Police Department with 24 years of service, is also an author, motivational speaker and former bodybuilding champion.Dr. Michele Neil-Sherwood, also adopted at birth, overcame dyslexia and a thwarted Olympic journey to become a Doctor of Osteopathy and founder of the thriving Functional Medical Institute. Together they bring decades of transformational leadership, wellness expertise and film production experience to this unique event.Why This Matters:In today’s fast-paced world, the keys to lasting hope and freedom aren’t just individual, they’re communal. The Sherwood’s believe that finding people who are cheering you on, who walk alongside you, is just as important as any personal breakthrough. The evening is designed to empower guests through story, connection and purpose.Details:• Date: December 5th, 2025• Event Time: 6pm to 10:30pm CST• Location: Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 South 107th East Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma• Tickets are FREE with a donation.• Registration / Tickets: Here • Dress Code: Smart casualAbout Sherwood Films & Event Hosts:Sherwood Films, founded by Dr. Mark Sherwood and Dr. Michele Sherwood, creates purpose-driven films that blend heart, humor and hope. Their current feature, Forgotten Fortune, explores the power of dignity, memory and second chances. Dr. Mark Sherwood brings a unique life story, professional athlete, police veteran, motivational speaker, and now filmmaker.Dr. Michele Neil-Sherwood overcame adversity to become a wellness leader and doctor of osteopathy, opening the Functional Medical Institute and co-leading Sherwood Films. Together they are committed to stories and events that inspire transformation and community.

Forgotten Fortune | Teaser Trailer

