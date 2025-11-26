Claire Dewar Shines Bright as Cinderella in 'Cinderella's Magical Christmas'

Claire Dewar Claire Dewar as Cinderella Claire Dewar as Cinderella Claire Dewar as Cinderella

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a career built on sincerity, artistry, and emotional truth, Claire Dewar continues to captivate audiences, this time by stepping into one of the most beloved fairytale roles of all time. This holiday season, she leads the enchanting new production "Cinderella’s Magical Christmas", a heartwarming reimagining of the timeless story that promises to charm audiences young and old.Born and raised in Brisbane, Australia, Claire has always been drawn to the transformative power of performance. From her first ballet class at three years old to her drama training at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, she has developed a reputation for embodying characters with grace, depth, and authenticity. Now, as she brings the iconic character Cinderella to life onstage, Claire is showcasing yet another facet of her luminous talent.A Fresh Twist on a Classic Tale:"Cinderella’s Magical Christmas" puts a refreshing spin on the fairy tale everyone knows. The production blends classic enchantment with modern emotional nuance. The story introduces a stepmother who isn’t a villain, but a woman working through her own struggles, while the stepsisters are portrayed as relatable teens learning to navigate the highs and lows of growing up.The iconic magic, the pumpkin carriage, the midnight bell, the shimmering glass slipper, remains intact, but now the narrative invites audiences to reflect on themes of family, identity, and forgiveness.The result is a joyful, festive experience that sparkles with wonder, delivering both nostalgia and meaningful insight for contemporary audiences.Breathing Life into Ella (Cinderella):Claire takes on the role of Ella, one of the most cherished heroines in storytelling. “Cinderella is admired for her gentle spirit, resilience, and unwavering kindness,” Claire explains. “What inspires me most is that her kindness isn’t a weakness, it’s a source of strength. While I’m not a fairytale character, I do share that same kind, gentle, and compassionate nature.”Preparing to portray such an iconic figure required both technical precision and emotional connection. “To bring her to life, I focused on her posture, movement, and gestures — the grace, innocence, and softness she naturally carries,” says Claire. “I also worked on voice and diction to help convey her warmth and sincerity. Equally important was connecting emotionally with her experiences, imagining how she feels in each moment so that my performance is genuine and relatable to the audience.”A Theatre Journey:Claire’s journey to the role of Cinderella is rooted in a lifelong love of performance that began onstage at just eight years old, when she played a Lost Boy in her Junior School production of "Peter Pan". That early experience ignited a passion that would shape her entire path. She went on to perform in every school production through her Senior School graduation, taking part in titles such as "Pinocchio", "Crazy for You", "Mary Poppins", and "A Midsummer Night’s Dream".Beyond school productions, Claire pursued intensive training in private Speech and Drama lessons and acting classes at a local studio in Cleveland. She performed regularly in the studio’s productions and competed in numerous Speech and Drama competitions across Brisbane, earning multiple championships and national titles. She also consistently topped the State of Queensland in her Trinity College London Acting and Speech and Drama examinations, achievements that reflect both her dedication and her love of the craft.Her performance foundation is further strengthened by her extensive dance background. Claire has trained since the age of three in jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, hip hop, musical theatre, and lyrical. She completed all her dance examinations and competed both individually and with her school, building the versatility, discipline, and confidence that now define her presence onstage.These early experiences made her eventual collaboration with the Long Beach Shakespeare Company especially meaningful. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with the Long Beach Shakespeare Company in the past, and when I heard about the opportunity to audition for Cinderella, I was immediately excited,” she says. “I really value the company’s commitment to storytelling and creativity, and I wanted to contribute my skills to this production.”A Magical Holiday Event for All Ages:"Cinderella’s Magical Christmas" will be performed from November 21st through December 7, 2025, delighting audiences in the lead-up to the holidays. Laced with glittering magic, heartfelt lessons, and festive joy, the production is poised to become a seasonal favorite.Performance Dates & LocationHelen Borgers Theatre4250 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807Run: November 21 – December 7, 2025Showtimes: Evenings at 8:00 PM. Matinees at 2:00 PMTickets HERE: https://www.lbshakespeare.org/events/124889 For fans of Claire Dewar, and for anyone who cherishes holiday traditions, this new interpretation of Cinderella is an unforgettable way to celebrate the season. With Claire’s heartfelt portrayal leading the way, "Cinderella’s Magical Christmas" promises to deliver the perfect blend of nostalgia, inspiration, and theatrical magic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.