BAREIS MLS Joins RealReports’ Explosive 2025 Expansion

The proptech company’s 51st partnership of the year showcases overwhelming adoption in one of America’s most tech-savvy markets.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the AI-driven proptech powerhouse, today announced a major new partnership with BAREIS MLS (Bay Area Real Estate Information Services)—its 51st partnership announcement of 2025, cementing RealReports’ position as one of the industry’s most rapidly adopted and innovative technology providers.

With this expansion, BAREIS becomes the sixth of the seven NORCAL Alliance MLSs to join RealReports, following recent launches with MetroList, bridgeMLS, Bay East, Contra Costa, and SFAR. This accelerating momentum across Northern California underscores how strongly RealReports resonates in one of the nation’s most tech-forward and innovation-driven real estate markets. The Bay Area’s progressive approach to technology adoption makes the Alliance’s collective embrace of RealReports both logical and powerful—clear evidence that the region’s leaders see AI-powered property intelligence as essential to the future of agent value.

Now BAREIS MLS’s 7,100 members have full access to RealReports’ comprehensive property intelligence platform which aggregates data from 70+ leading providers for every home in the United States. RealReports also includes, Aiden, an AI property advisor, as well as, Pulse, the company’s new AI-driven client engagement engine that sends automated, data-rich property updates to past clients, helping agents stay top-of-mind, spark conversations, and drive repeat business and referrals.

A Transformative Toolset for BAREIS Agents

“We are thrilled to bring RealReports to BAREIS members,” said Karen 'KB' Holmgren, CEO & President of BAREIS MLS. “Our members need tools that are not only powerful, but intuitive and immediately valuable to their business. RealReports delivers exactly that. Their AI-driven property intelligence—and now client engagement with Pulse—will help our members differentiate themselves, showcase their expertise, and better serve consumers in an increasingly competitive market.”

RealReports’ rapid adoption across the country has been fueled by its focus on real, ROI-driven use cases for real estate professionals. Rather than generic AI features or surface-level data, RealReports delivers a deeply integrated, end-to-end platform grounded in the actual workflows, pressures, and growth opportunities of agents.

A Product Built for the Future—Rooted in the Reality of Today’s Market

“As the industry continues to evolve, agents need more than just data—they need clarity, speed, and insights that directly improve their value proposition,” said James Rogers, CEO & Co-founder of RealReports. “Our partnership with BAREIS is another step toward giving agents across the country the most advanced, reliable, and intuitive tools available. We’re proud to support their members with technology built for the way real estate works today and where it’s headed.”

Zach Gorman, COO & Co-founder of RealReports, added: “We’ve always believed that the future belongs to the agents who are better informed, more efficient, and more connected to their clients. RealReports was built to give them that advantage. By bringing together best-in-class property data, cutting-edge AI, and automated client engagement, we’re creating a powerful ecosystem designed to help BAREIS members

grow their business with confidence.”

Momentum Across the MLS Landscape

This partnership marks another milestone in RealReports’ extraordinary 2025 trajectory. With 51 MLS and association partnerships announced this year alone, RealReports continues to cement itself as the industry’s rising star—trusted by leading organizations that recognize the need for innovative, scalable, and agent-centric technology.

For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most—or lose to someone who does. RealReports turns comprehensive, nationwide property data from 70+ top providers into AI-powered intelligence that helps agents deliver deeper value, close more business, and gain a decisive advantage. Trusted by leading MLSs and brokerages, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate agents determined to win.

About BAREIS MLS

BAREIS MLS is the broker-owned multiple listing service serving real estate professionals throughout the beautiful Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Solano, and Mendocino counties in Northern California. Since 1997, BAREIS MLS has provided members with personalized service and support, accurate and extensive listing data, broad listing distribution and powerful technology tools. BAREIS MLS members enjoy access to property data throughout California and across the nation, ensuring BAREIS’ members remain their clients’ trusted advisors for the North Bay and Beyond. For more information, visit bareis.com.

