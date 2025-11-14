Federal Hemp Changes Do Not Affect Texas Cannabis Clinic Patients Under TCUP

Texas Cannabis Clinic

Texas Cannabis Clinic Reassures Patients: Medical Cannabis Program Remains Safe, Legal, and Fully Operational

Patients in the Texas medical cannabis program can rest easy, the recent federal changes simply don’t apply to our patients or our program’s products.” — Dr Matthew Brimberry

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the federal government’s reopening last night, headlines have focused on sweeping new restrictions for hemp-derived products tucked into the funding bill that ended the shutdown. While these changes have sparked confusion and concern across the hemp industry, Texas Cannabis Clinic wants to reassure all current and prospective patients that the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) remains fully active, safe, and unaffected by the federal legislation.The continuing resolution passed by Congress includes a federal clampdown on hemp-derived THC products — closing the so-called “Farm Bill loophole” that allowed intoxicating cannabinoids such as Delta-8 THC and synthetic derivatives to be sold under hemp law. These restrictions limit hemp consumables to naturally occurring cannabinoids and cap total THC content per container at 0.4 milligrams.However, these federal hemp rules apply only to unregulated hemp-derived products sold over the counter, not to medical cannabis prescribed and dispensed under state-licensed programs like TCUP.“Patients in the Texas medical cannabis program can rest easy,” said Dr. Matthew Brimberry, a registered TCUP provider at Texas Cannabis Clinic. “Our program operates under Texas law, through the Compassionate Use Registry, and all medications we prescribe are produced and dispensed by licensed medical cannabis companies, not hemp processors. The recent federal changes simply don’t apply to our patients or our program’s products.”The Texas Compassionate Use Program allows registered physicians to prescribe low-THC cannabis (defined by state law) to patients for over 100 qualifying conditions such as PTSD, epilepsy, chronic pain, and cancer. The program is regulated by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and has continued to expand responsibly over recent legislative sessions.“While many consumers are hearing about product bans and federal uncertainty, the Texasmedical cannabis program remains a stable, state-regulated system,” Dr. Brimberry added. “We encourage patients to stay informed, but also to know they’re protected within the Texas Compassionate Use framework.”For patients seeking clarity or certification under TCUP, Texas Cannabis Clinic continues toprovide consultations with licensed physicians across the state.Media Contact: Christian Scarborough christian@overcoffeeconsulting.com 512-297-6426About Texas Cannabis ClinicTexas Cannabis Clinic is a physician-led medical practice helping qualified Texans gain legal access to medical cannabis under the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP). The clinic offers evaluations, certifications, and follow-up care for eligible patients statewide through telemedicine and in-person appointments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.