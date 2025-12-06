RE: Traffic Alert - S Main St , Whiting

VT 30 Re opened

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, December 6, 2025 6:11 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - S Main St , Whiting

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

S Main St , Whiting has both lanes obstructed in the area of Near The Whiting Village School due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.