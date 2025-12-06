New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005396
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/06/2025 at 0126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Steven Barrera
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/06/2025 at approximately 0126 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a Simple Assault in the Town of Shoreham, Vermont. Upon investigation, it was determined Steven Barrera (27) knowingly caused bodily injury to another party. Barrera was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on 01/12/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
