New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5005396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2025 at 0126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Steven Barrera

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/06/2025 at approximately 0126 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a Simple Assault in the Town of Shoreham, Vermont. Upon investigation, it was determined Steven Barrera (27) knowingly caused bodily injury to another party. Barrera was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on 01/12/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.