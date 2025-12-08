Strategic Roundtable on Nigeria: U.S. Policy and Pathways to Peace

RSVP to info@iconhelp.org

Charting U.S. Policy Directions and Practical Steps Toward Peace in Nigeria

This roundtable is about moving beyond dialogue to coordinated action. Nigeria’s stability is not just an African priority—it’s a global imperative tied to U.S. security and values.” — Kyle D. Abts

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Press Club will host a high-level Strategic Roundtable on Nigeria, bringing together U.S. lawmakers, policy experts, and Nigerian leaders to address the growing crisis and explore actionable solutions for regional stability and the protection of vulnerable communities.The event will focus on Nigeria’s pivotal role in U.S. global strategy for peace, emphasizing security, counterterrorism, and human rights, with special attention to religious freedom concerns as Nigeria remains designated a Country of Particular Concern ( CPC ).Event Details:- Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025- Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM (Arrival at 9:15 AM for coffee/tea)- Location: National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045- Open to Press / Remarks RecordedProgram Highlights:- Opening Remarks: Congressman Frank Wolf (Ret.)- Featured Speakers:-- Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ)-- Congressman Riley Moore (R-WV)-- Senator James Lankford (R-OK)-- Commissioner Asaf Mahmood (USCIRF Commissioner)-- Prince Adebayo Adeyemi (former Presidential Candidate)-- Judd Saul (Equipping the Persecuted)Discussion Theme: “Nigeria’s partnership with the U.S. is essential to restoring its leadership role in regional stability, counterterrorism, and human rights, especially addressing religious freedom concerns as a Country of Particular Concern.”Quotes:- Kyle Abts, ICON Executive Director: “This roundtable is about moving beyond dialogue to coordinated action. Nigeria’s stability is not just an African priority—it’s a global imperative tied to U.S. security and values.”- Congressman Frank Wolf (Ret.): “The United States must stand firm in promoting religious freedom and human rights in Nigeria. Our engagement today is a step toward ensuring peace and protecting the most vulnerable.”

