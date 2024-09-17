Alderman Raymond Lopez to Sponsor a Resolution Creating Awareness of Ongoing Terror Attacks and Enslavement of Africans

Simon Deng waits to speak on Capitol Hill Charles Jacobs shares on Capitol Hill

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez working with African diaspora and African Jewish Alliance creating awareness on terror attacks and enslavement of Africans

Most Americans assume that slavery no longer exists” — Dr. Charles Jacobs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, September 13, at 10 AM in Chicago City Hall, Alderman Raymond Lopez, Chicago’s 15th District, will announce his intention to submit a resolution to the Chicago City Council stating that the City of Chicago stands with the people of Africa who are victims or terrorism and modern-day slavery. Alderman Lopez will be joined by witnesses and victims of jihadist slaughter and slavery, including Simon Deng, a former child slave from South Sudan and a founding member of the African Jewish Alliance "Most Americans assume that slavery no longer exists", warns Dr. Charles Jacobs of the African Jewish Alliance. Adding, "They are unaware that according to the Global Slavery Index , almost 50 million people are currently enslaved, and that Africa is once again the epicenter of the problem".Ongoing terrorist attacks against African Christians and non-Arab Muslims mirror the October 7 massacre of Israelis in their brutality and cruelty. In ten African countries, militant Islamist terrorists, motivated by an extreme ideology, have stormed villages, murdered innocent people, burning homes and churches, and abducting women and girls to be sold into sexual slavery or forcibly “married” to jihadi warriors.After Boko Haram’s infamous abduction of 276 Christian schoolgirls from the Nigerian village of Chibok in 2014, Michelle Obama called Americans to act with her “#BringBackOurGirls” Twitter hashtag. A decade later, the same violence has spread, and villages of Christian and un-Arabized Muslims are regularly plagued in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, and Darfur, Sudan.These ongoing African atrocities have been called a “ silent genocide ” because they have been ignored and under-reported in the Western media. The African Jewish Alliance ( www.africanjewishalliance.org ) has initiated a campaign to bring awareness to this evil’s shared origin. All terrorist actors involved — Hamas in Gaza, Boko Haram in Nigeria, the Rapid Support Forces in Darfur, and many others throughout Africa — are driven by the same supremacist ideology and operate in the same manner: raids, murder, torture, burning, rape, abduction, enslavement, and more. The attacks of October 7th are not merely motivated by an attempt to destroy the State of Israel but are also part of a larger global movement of militant, Islamic extremism extending to Africa and far beyond.StandWithUs and the Simon Wiesenthal Center, along with a diverse group of clergy and lay leaders, will attend the press conference in support of the resolution.

