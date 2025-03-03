Hundreds of Christian Hostages Starving Near Nigerian Army Bases

ive-year-old Tiro Nuhu, traumatized after surviving 85 days in kidnapper death camp 21 miles south of Kaduna City. Credit: Mike Odeh James. Dr. Gregory H. Stanton, Founding President and Chairman Mr. Jibril Zephaniah, weakened by 90 days of starvation, assisted by Simon Nuhu to board a rescue vehicle on Feb. 23, 2025. credit: Mike Odeh James.

Call for U.S. Review of Nigeria Alliance Amid Ignored Human Rights Atrocities

The Nigerian government must be held accountable for allowing these atrocities to continue. I call on the U.S. to take decisive action on behalf of persecuted Christians in Nigeria” — Judd Saul

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shocking reports have emerged of a terrorist camp holding approximately 200 kidnapped Nigerian Christians near Rijana, just 20 miles south of Kaduna City—within proximity to Nigerian military bases.The news, first reported by TruthNigeria on February 26, follows the release of six adults and two children on February 24 after enduring 85 days of starvation and daily beatings. Their freedom came at a price—relatives paid a $30,000 ransom. Despite multiple inquiries, Nigerian police and military officials have not responded to requests for comment as of press time on March 4.Dr. Gregory Stanton, founding President of Genocide Watch and Chairman of the Alliance Against Genocide, condemned the military’s inaction:“What is most shocking is that this kidnapping, imprisonment, starvation, and torture of Nigerian villagers is happening just miles from Kaduna, under the noses of the Nigerian military. The Army’s complicity is clear—either cattle-owning generals are being paid off, or they are too corrupt and cowardly to act. The UN Human Rights Council must appoint an international commission of inquiry, and complicit generals should face demotion and prosecution.”Kyle Abts, Executive Director of the International Committee On Nigeria ( ICON ), raised concerns about potential government involvement:“There is increasing evidence that elements within the Nigerian government are complicit in these ongoing atrocities. The systematic failure to rescue hostages, prosecute terrorists, or protect vulnerable communities raises serious questions about whether government officials are turning a blind eye—or worse—actively enabling these crimes.”Judd Saul, founder of Equipping the Persecuted , is urging the U.S. Government to intervene and the public to support:“The Nigerian government must be held accountable for allowing these atrocities to continue. I call on the U.S. to take decisive action on behalf of persecuted Christians in Nigeria.” Adding, "Aid is not reaching these people and we need to help them now".Douglas Burton, managing editor of TruthNigeria, warns that the crisis may be far worse than initially believed:“The Kauru Crisis is bigger than we thought. As many as 200 hostages have been languishing in Rijana for months, while 97 victims have been kidnapped from Kauru County since December. Villages are turning into ghost towns, yet authorities in Abuja remain silent, and Nigerian media have largely ignored the crisis. Even church leaders have failed to speak out.”With no action from Nigerian authorities and continued silence from international stakeholders, the fate of these hostages—and the future of vulnerable communities—remains in grave peril.

