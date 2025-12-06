Submit Release
Berlin Barracks // Fugitive from Justice, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3008446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                       

STATION: VSP - Berlin             

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/05/2025 @ 2050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St, Barre City

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice, Arrest on Multiple Warrants

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Copp                                        

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were assisting Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks in locating Jennifer Copp who was reported missing earlier that day. Investigation led Troopers to the Budget Inn in Barre City where Copp was located. Copp was found to have several outstanding warrants including one extraditable warrant from New Hampshire. Copp was then placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2025        

COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Complex    

BAIL: $15,400

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

