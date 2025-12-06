Berlin Barracks // Fugitive from Justice, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3008446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP - Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/05/2025 @ 2050 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St, Barre City
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice, Arrest on Multiple Warrants
ACCUSED: Jennifer Copp
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were assisting Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks in locating Jennifer Copp who was reported missing earlier that day. Investigation led Troopers to the Budget Inn in Barre City where Copp was located. Copp was found to have several outstanding warrants including one extraditable warrant from New Hampshire. Copp was then placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2025
COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Complex
BAIL: $15,400
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
