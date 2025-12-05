Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,322 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1107 Printer's Number 1342

PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - (4) For 12 seasons, Mr. Harris was a big-yardage running

back and a key man in the powerful Pittsburgh offensive

machine, which also included an outstanding passing attack.

(5) Mr. Harris established himself as a future

superstar, being only the fourth rookie in the NFL annals to

rush for 1,000 yards, and his six straight 100-yard rushing

games as a rookie tied a record set by Jim Brown.

(6) Mr. Harris' Immaculate Reception, which occurred on

December 23, 1972, was officially declared by the NFL as the

number one moment and number one play in the NFL's first 100

years.

(7) Mr. Harris was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

in 1972.

(8) In his 13 seasons, Mr. Harris rushed 2,949 times for

12,120 yards and 91 touchdowns.

(9) Mr. Harris rushed for 1,000 yards or more in eight

seasons and for more than 100 yards in 47 games and also

caught 307 passes for 2,287 yards and nine touchdowns.

(10) Mr. Harris' career rushing total and his combined

net yardage figure of 14,622 both ranked as the third highest

marks in professional football history at the time of his

retirement.

(11) Mr. Harris was an All-AFC choice in 1972, 1975,

1976 and 1977 and first-team or second-team All-Pro six

times.

(12) Selected to nine Pro Bowls, Mr. Harris played in

five AFC championships, missing a sixth because of injury,

and four Super Bowls.

(13) Mr. Harris was named the game's Most Valuable

Player in Super Bowl IX, when the Steelers won their first-

20250SB1107PN1342 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1107 Printer's Number 1342

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more