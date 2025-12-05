Senate Bill 1107 Printer's Number 1342
PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - (4) For 12 seasons, Mr. Harris was a big-yardage running
back and a key man in the powerful Pittsburgh offensive
machine, which also included an outstanding passing attack.
(5) Mr. Harris established himself as a future
superstar, being only the fourth rookie in the NFL annals to
rush for 1,000 yards, and his six straight 100-yard rushing
games as a rookie tied a record set by Jim Brown.
(6) Mr. Harris' Immaculate Reception, which occurred on
December 23, 1972, was officially declared by the NFL as the
number one moment and number one play in the NFL's first 100
years.
(7) Mr. Harris was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
in 1972.
(8) In his 13 seasons, Mr. Harris rushed 2,949 times for
12,120 yards and 91 touchdowns.
(9) Mr. Harris rushed for 1,000 yards or more in eight
seasons and for more than 100 yards in 47 games and also
caught 307 passes for 2,287 yards and nine touchdowns.
(10) Mr. Harris' career rushing total and his combined
net yardage figure of 14,622 both ranked as the third highest
marks in professional football history at the time of his
retirement.
(11) Mr. Harris was an All-AFC choice in 1972, 1975,
1976 and 1977 and first-team or second-team All-Pro six
times.
(12) Selected to nine Pro Bowls, Mr. Harris played in
five AFC championships, missing a sixth because of injury,
and four Super Bowls.
(13) Mr. Harris was named the game's Most Valuable
Player in Super Bowl IX, when the Steelers won their first-
20250SB1107PN1342 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.