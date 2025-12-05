Senate Bill 1062 Printer's Number 1343
PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1343
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1062
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, FONTANA,
BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO,
DECEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, DECEMBER 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled
"An act reforming the law on medical professional liability;
providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the
Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund;
abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional
liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications,
limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the
Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical
professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical
Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for
medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint
Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional
liability insurance; providing for medical licensure
regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties;
and making repeals," in administrative provisions, further
providing for definitions and for continuing medical
education and providing for standards for initial licensure.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 902 of the act of March 20, 2002
(P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and
Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, is amended by adding a
definition to read:
Section 902. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
