Senate Bill 1062 Printer's Number 1343

PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1343

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1062

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, FONTANA,

BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO,

DECEMBER 5, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, DECEMBER 5, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled

"An act reforming the law on medical professional liability;

providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the

Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund;

abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional

liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications,

limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the

Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical

professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical

Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for

medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint

Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional

liability insurance; providing for medical licensure

regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties;

and making repeals," in administrative provisions, further

providing for definitions and for continuing medical

education and providing for standards for initial licensure.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 902 of the act of March 20, 2002

(P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and

Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, is amended by adding a

definition to read:

Section 902. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

