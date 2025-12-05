Senate Bill 1062 Printer's Number 1343

PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1343 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1062 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO, DECEMBER 5, 2025 REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, DECEMBER 5, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled "An act reforming the law on medical professional liability; providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund; abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications, limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional liability insurance; providing for medical licensure regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties; and making repeals," in administrative provisions, further providing for definitions and for continuing medical education and providing for standards for initial licensure. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 902 of the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, is amended by adding a definition to read: Section 902. Definitions. The following words and phrases when used in this chapter 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25

