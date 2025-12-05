Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1345
PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1345
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1110
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, MASTRIANO, VOGEL, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI,
STREET AND STEFANO, DECEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, DECEMBER 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for special
plates for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1347.1. Special plates for individuals with autism spectrum
disorder.
(a) Design.--No later than 60 days after the effective date
of this subsection, the department shall design a special
registration plate for individuals with an autism spectrum
disorder and shall include the phrase "Autistic/Neurodivergent"
at the bottom.
(b) Application.--Upon application of an individual with an
autism spectrum disorder, or the owner of a vehicle in which an
individual with an autism spectrum disorder is a frequent
occupant, the department shall issue to that person a special
