Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1345

PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1345

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1110

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, MASTRIANO, VOGEL, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI,

STREET AND STEFANO, DECEMBER 5, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, DECEMBER 5, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for special

plates for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1347.1. Special plates for individuals with autism spectrum

disorder.

(a) Design.--No later than 60 days after the effective date

of this subsection, the department shall design a special

registration plate for individuals with an autism spectrum

disorder and shall include the phrase "Autistic/Neurodivergent"

at the bottom.

(b) Application.--Upon application of an individual with an

autism spectrum disorder, or the owner of a vehicle in which an

individual with an autism spectrum disorder is a frequent

occupant, the department shall issue to that person a special

