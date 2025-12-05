Senate Bill 1111 Printer's Number 1346
PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1346
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1111
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, DECEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, DECEMBER 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school security, further providing
for school security personnel.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1316-C(a) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, added
July 11, 2024 (P.L.618, No.55), is amended to read:
Section 1316-C. School security personnel.
(a) School day.--Notwithstanding any other provision of
law[, beginning]:
(1) Beginning with the 2024-2025 school year, a school
entity shall have at least one full-time school security
personnel who has completed the training under section 1305-
C, 1313-C(a.1) or 1314-C on duty during the school day unless
the school entity has been granted a waiver under subsection
(f).
