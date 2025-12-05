Senate Bill 1111 Printer's Number 1346

PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1346

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1111

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, DECEMBER 5, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, DECEMBER 5, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school security, further providing

for school security personnel.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1316-C(a) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, added

July 11, 2024 (P.L.618, No.55), is amended to read:

Section 1316-C. School security personnel.

(a) School day.--Notwithstanding any other provision of

law[, beginning]:

(1) Beginning with the 2024-2025 school year, a school

entity shall have at least one full-time school security

personnel who has completed the training under section 1305-

C, 1313-C(a.1) or 1314-C on duty during the school day unless

the school entity has been granted a waiver under subsection

(f).

