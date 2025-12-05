Senate Bill 1109 Printer's Number 1344
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1109
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, VOGEL, ROTHMAN AND DUSH,
DECEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, DECEMBER 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in realty transfer tax, further providing for
exempt parties and for excluded transactions; and abrogating
regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1102-C.2 and 1102-C.3(1) and (18)(i) and
(ii) of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax
Reform Code of 1971, are amended to read:
Section 1102-C.2. Exempt Parties.--(a) The United States,
the Commonwealth or any of their instrumentalities, agencies or
political subdivisions, or veterans' service organizations shall
be exempt from payment of the tax imposed by this article. The
exemption under this section shall not, however, relieve any
other party to a transaction from liability for the tax.
