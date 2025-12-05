Submit Release
Senate Bill 299 Printer's Number 1348

PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - (h) Continued eligibility.--An eligible student must be

continuously enrolled in the institution of higher education for

the academic year which the eligible student received a

scholarship for tuition and fees. If the eligible student is not

continuously enrolled in the institution of higher education,

the agency, in its discretion, may deny renewal under subsection

(g).

(i) Limitation to scholarship.--

(1) An eligible student may not receive a scholarship

for tuition and fees if the eligible student:

(i) While attending a community college, has

completed more than four academic years or has earned an

associate's degree.

(ii) While attending a State-owned institution or

State-related institution, has completed four academic

years or has earned a bachelor's degree.

(2) A student who is otherwise eligible for a

scholarship for tuition and fees under this section may not

receive a scholarship if the local sponsor, as defined under

section 1901-A(2), reduces the amount of the payment made

under section 1913-A(a) as of the effective date of this

paragraph. The agency, in its sole discretion, may waive the

provisions of this paragraph.

(3) An eligible student may receive a scholarship for no

more than four academic years at an institution of higher

education.

Section 2007-N. Scholarship for room and board.

(a) Application.--The agency shall accept applications, in a

form and manner as determined by the agency, from eligible

students for a scholarship for room and board as provided in

