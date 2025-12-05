Senate Bill 299 Printer's Number 1348
PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - (h) Continued eligibility.--An eligible student must be
continuously enrolled in the institution of higher education for
the academic year which the eligible student received a
scholarship for tuition and fees. If the eligible student is not
continuously enrolled in the institution of higher education,
the agency, in its discretion, may deny renewal under subsection
(g).
(i) Limitation to scholarship.--
(1) An eligible student may not receive a scholarship
for tuition and fees if the eligible student:
(i) While attending a community college, has
completed more than four academic years or has earned an
associate's degree.
(ii) While attending a State-owned institution or
State-related institution, has completed four academic
years or has earned a bachelor's degree.
(2) A student who is otherwise eligible for a
scholarship for tuition and fees under this section may not
receive a scholarship if the local sponsor, as defined under
section 1901-A(2), reduces the amount of the payment made
under section 1913-A(a) as of the effective date of this
paragraph. The agency, in its sole discretion, may waive the
provisions of this paragraph.
(3) An eligible student may receive a scholarship for no
more than four academic years at an institution of higher
education.
Section 2007-N. Scholarship for room and board.
(a) Application.--The agency shall accept applications, in a
form and manner as determined by the agency, from eligible
students for a scholarship for room and board as provided in
