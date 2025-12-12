Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Launches Manhattan Attorney–Broker Advisory Program for Probate & Trust Law Firms

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney–broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. has announced the launch of the Manhattan Attorney–Broker Advisory Program, a specialized real estate advisory service designed for probate , trust, estate litigation, and fiduciary law firms throughout New York City.This program provides attorneys with a trusted, attorney-trained real estate advisor capable of handling:Probate & trust real estate valuationCo-op / condo board issues for estates and trustsHighest-and-best-use analysis for litigation or contested mattersFiduciary compliance supportBeneficiary communication strategiesInvestor and international buyer acquisitionEstate property preparation, marketing & dispositionExpert coordination with family offices and wealth advisors“Probate and trust attorneys need real estate advisory that speaks their language,” said Hernandez. “My role as an attorney–broker allows me to bridge legal requirements with market strategy—ensuring executors, trustees, and beneficiaries receive the highest level of guidance.”The Attorney–Broker Advisory Program offers law firms:On-demand property advisoryCase-by-case valuation and analysisLitigation-support insights (non-legal)Co-op and condo review strategiesProbate & trust sale planningPartnership benefits and support for firm clientsThe program is available to:Probate & Trust AttorneysEstate Litigation FirmsFiduciary CounselElder Law & Surrogate’s Court PractitionersFamily Office Legal TeamsLaw firms may enroll or refer clients directly through the Manhattan Advisory Division.Program Information:About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.Attorney–Broker, Certified Probate & Trust Specialist, and CEO of ARH Global Advisors LLC, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, ARH Consulting LLC, and ARH Mediations. Hernandez provides integrated advisory services across probate real estate, fiduciary wealth, private client strategy, family office advisory, international investor services, and AI-driven consulting for professional services firms.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New YorkEmail: info@arhconsults.comWebsite: www.arhglobaladvisors.com

