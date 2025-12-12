Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Launches Manhattan Attorney–Broker Advisory Program for Probate & Trust Law Firms
Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Launches Manhattan Attorney–Broker Advisory Program for Probate & Trust Law FirmsMANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney–broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. has announced the launch of the Manhattan Attorney–Broker Advisory Program, a specialized real estate advisory service designed for probate, trust, estate litigation, and fiduciary law firms throughout New York City.
This program provides attorneys with a trusted, attorney-trained real estate advisor capable of handling:
Probate & trust real estate valuation
Co-op / condo board issues for estates and trusts
Highest-and-best-use analysis for litigation or contested matters
Fiduciary compliance support
Beneficiary communication strategies
Investor and international buyer acquisition
Estate property preparation, marketing & disposition
Expert coordination with family offices and wealth advisors
“Probate and trust attorneys need real estate advisory that speaks their language,” said Hernandez. “My role as an attorney–broker allows me to bridge legal requirements with market strategy—ensuring executors, trustees, and beneficiaries receive the highest level of guidance.”
The Attorney–Broker Advisory Program offers law firms:
On-demand property advisory
Case-by-case valuation and analysis
Litigation-support insights (non-legal)
Co-op and condo review strategies
Probate & trust sale planning
Partnership benefits and support for firm clients
The program is available to:
Probate & Trust Attorneys
Estate Litigation Firms
Fiduciary Counsel
Elder Law & Surrogate’s Court Practitioners
Family Office Legal Teams
Law firms may enroll or refer clients directly through the Manhattan Advisory Division.
Program Information:
www.arhglobaladvisors.com/attorney-advisory
About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.
Attorney–Broker, Certified Probate & Trust Specialist, and CEO of ARH Global Advisors LLC, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, ARH Consulting LLC, and ARH Mediations. Hernandez provides integrated advisory services across probate real estate, fiduciary wealth, private client strategy, family office advisory, international investor services, and AI-driven consulting for professional services firms.
