ICE Arrests Harvard Law School Professor Following Anti-Semitic Shooting Outside of a Synagogue   

The suspect claimed to have been “hunting rats” after firing an air rifle gun outside a synagogue

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security on December 3rd announced the arrest of Harvard Law School professor Carlos Portugal Gouvea, whose temporary non-immigrant (J-1) visa was revoked following an anti-Semitic shooting incident in October.

On October 1, 2025, Gouvea, a citizen of Brazil, was arrested after he fired a BB gun outside of a synagogue the day before Yom Kippur. Gouvea said he was “hunting rats.”

On October 16, the Department of State revoked Gouvea’s visa. On November 13, Gouvea accepted a plea deal on the charge of illegal use of the air rifle while his other charges for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and vandalizing property were dismissed.

Following his guilty plea, ICE Boston Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Gouvea on Wednesday, and he agreed to voluntarily depart the United States rather than be deported.