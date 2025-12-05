ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens from Afghanistan Released Into Our Country by the Biden Administration

Biden era parole programs—including Operation Allies Welcome—let thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals including terrorists, sexual predators, pedophiles, and kidnappers into our country

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) highlighted the arrests of some of the worst of the worst criminal aliens released into the country unvetted by the Biden administration.

“Under Secretary Noem, DHS has been going full throttle on identifying and arresting known or suspected terrorists and criminal illegal aliens that came in through Biden’s fraudulent parole programs. When Joe Biden let 190,000 Afghan nationals in, they didn’t do criminal background checks or vet social media, someone just vouched for them and they took the words as truth,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We have been saying we are getting the worst of the worst out—and we are. We are working around the clock to get these public safety threats out of our country.”

The Biden administration created one of the worst and most complex national security crises in American history, which the Trump administration has been working every day since January 20 to clean up. Arrests of Afghan nationals released into the U.S. by the Biden administration include:

On August 29, 2025, ICE arrested Qesmat Din Zafran, a criminal alien who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Refuge in September 2021. His criminal history includes a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 16.

On October 2, 2025, ICE arrested Mansour Walizada, a criminal alien who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Refuge in 2021. His criminal history includes two convictions of sexual battery and an arrest for child fondling.

On June 8, 2025, ICE arrested Mohammad Tabesh Rasoli, a criminal alien who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Refuge in September 2021. His criminal history includes a conviction for hit and run – leaving the scene with serious bodily harm. Per the arrest report, the criminal alien hit a pedestrian going approximately 50 mph.

On May 8, 2025, ICE took custody of Javid Ghamgeen from the Iowa Department of Corrections, a criminal alien who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome in 2021. His criminal history includes convictions for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, burglary, and aggravated assault against a public officer.

On October 9, 2025, ICE arrested Asirullah Khalid-Khan, a criminal alien who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome in 2021. His criminal history includes a conviction for kidnapping and an arrest for sexual assault - rape.

On July 21, 2025, ICE arrested Said Mohammad Tanai, a criminal alien who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Refuge in 2021. His criminal history includes a conviction for assault with intent to commit sex abuse.

# # #