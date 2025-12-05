DHS’s New Orleans Operation Catahoula Crunch Results in Arrests of Criminal Illegal Aliens Terrorizing Americans

Arrests include criminal illegal alien with charges of homicide, sexual assault, and kidnapping

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began Operation Catahoula Crunch in New Orleans, targeting criminal illegal aliens to get them out of American communities.

“Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens harming them, their families, or their neighbors. In just 24 hours on the ground, our law enforcement officers have arrested violent criminals with rap sheets that include homicide, kidnapping, child abuse, robbery, theft, and assault,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will stand up to protect American families when sanctuary politicians won’t. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them.”

Operations have resulted in dozens of arrests including the following criminal illegal aliens:

Binh Van To, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted for robbery, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, homicide, and aggravated assault.

Hung Ngoc Tran, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam who was issued a final order of removal in 2010. Tran was convicted of sexual assault, larceny, and fondling a child.

Carlos Roberto Guardado-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras arrested for simple battery, domestic abuse child endangerment, resisting an officer, and driving while intoxicated.

Freddy Caldero-Caraballo, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic arrested for possession of cocaine, public intoxication, and driving while intoxicated.

Jose Raul Lopez-Serrano, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted for marijuana possession and previously arrested for disturbing the peace.

Luis Fernando Maldonado-Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala who currently has an immigration warrant. He has previously been arrested for vehicle theft and forging / altering documents.

# # #