New Haven Barracks // Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5005391

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/05/25, at 0659 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary, Felony Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief (x2), Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Leon Forrest

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient in Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/05/2025 at approximately 0700 hours, troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to multiple reports of a Four Winds RV camper off the road and partially blocking the roadway in the area of 220 Lake Dunmore Rd in Leicester. Upon their arrival, they identified the operator as Leon Forrest (44). Rutland County Sheriffs were on-scene and assisted in the investigation.

The investigation revealed that Forrest went off the roadway, fled the scene on foot, forced entry into a nearby dwelling, and damaged several items in the residence before returning to the RV. Forrest had no rights to the dwelling and no expectation of access to the dwelling. Forrest was arrested without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Forrest was arraigned before the Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County and subsequently lodged on bail. The office of probation and parole also held Forrest for the violations.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on-scene by deputies from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, Brandon Rescue and Carrara’s Towing Service.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/2025, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note that the court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.