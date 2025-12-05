December 5, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Back Bay Station OL Diversions Shuttle Pick-Up and Drop Off – Friday and Saturday, December 5 and 6, 2025

On Friday and Saturday, December 5 and 6, 2025, the MBTA will be conducting repairs on the Orange Line infrastructure throughout the city. To compensate for the temporary absence of Orange Line functionality, shuttle buses will be transporting riders between Orange Line stops. To help ensure safety regarding these shuttle operations, the Boston Transportation Department will be installing parking restrictions along the Northbound side of Dartmouth Street, from Columbus Avenue to Stuart Street. The Northbound side of Dartmouth Street will be closed to through traffic for the duration of these operations.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Friday and Saturday on the following street(s):

Dartmouth Street - Northbound side, from Columbus Avenue to Stuart Street

Open Newbury Street, Holiday Stroll – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 will be the last day for 2025 when the City of Boston will transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street and Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street(s):

Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

BRIGHTON

Hanukkah Vehicle Procession – Thursday, December 18, 2025

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, the annual Hanukkah Vehicle Procession will be taking place in Brighton. The procession starts near Dighton Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue and to minimize impacts on vehicular traffic, the area usually gets posted with a temporary parking restriction. In the interest of public safety, the Boston Police Department typically provides an escort.

Dighton Street - Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Winthrop School.

Chestnut Hill Avenue - West side (odd side), from #5 Chestnut Hill Avenue (Bank of America) to Academy Hill Road.

CITYWIDE

Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting, Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, 2024

The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting Ceremonies will be held this weekend in the city. Parking restrictions will be in effect in front of each of these neighborhood Christmas Tree Lighting locations. The trolley tour will start and end at Boston City Hall

Parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations:

STAGING AREA (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY)

Cambridge Street, Both sides from Court Street to New Sudbury Street

SATURDAY STOPS

West Roxbury – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Centre Street, West side (odd side), from Hastings Street to Park Street

Hastings Street, South side (even side), from Centre Street to 34A Hastings Street

Readville / Hyde Park - 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wolcott Square, Both sides, around the Square - Prescott Street and Neponset Valley Parkway sides.

Mattapan Square / Mattapan - 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Blue Hill Avenue, East side (even side), from crosswalk opposite Fairway Street heading southerly to River Street

Hyde Square / Jamaica Plain – 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Perkins Street, Southside (even side) from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Jamaica Plain Monument / Jamaica Plain – 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Centre Street, Both sides, around the Monument from Hathaway Street to South Street

Hanlon Square, Mission Hill – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Huntington Ave, North side (odd side) from Francis Street to Fenwood Road

Francis Street, South side (even side) from St. Albans Road to Huntington Avenue

Bolling Building / Roxbury - 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Warren Street, Both sides, from Zeigler Street (exit to the MBTA Station) to Washington Street/Palmer Street

Blackstone Square, South End - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Washington Street, West side (odd side, Blackstone Square), from West Brookline Street to West Newton Street

Oak Square, Brighton - 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Washington Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beck Avenue

Faneuil Street Both sides, from Bigelow Street to Champney Street

SUNDAY STOPS

Codman Square / Dorchester – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Talbot Avenue, Both sides, from Washington Street to Centre Street

Washington Street, East side (even side), from Talbot Avenue heading northerly (towards Moultrie Street)

Adams Corner / Dorchester – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Adams Street, West side, (odd side), from Minot Street heading southerly to Gallivan Boulevard to the Credit Union lot.

Independence Park, South Boston – 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

East Broadway, Northside (park side) from N Street to M Street

South side, from N Street to #811 East Broadway

Chinatown – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Harrison Avenue Extension, Both sides from Essex Street to Beach Street

North End / Paul Revere Mall – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hanover Street, Both sides, from Charter Street to North Bennet Street

Winthrop Square / Charlestown - 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Adams Street, Both sides, Winthrop Street to Common Street

Common Street, Both sides, Adams Street to Winthrop Street

Winthrop Street, Both sides, from Adams Street to Common Street

Maverick Square / East Boston - 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Maverick Square, West side (even side, health center side) from Maverick Street to Sumner Street, both the curbside with the buildings and the curbside at the island

Henry Street, Both sides from Maverick Square to Paris Street

Winthrop Street, Both sides from Paris Street to Maverick Square

NORTH END

North End Christmas Parade - Sunday, December 14, 2025

Forming on Commercial Street at Puopolo Park at 1:00 p.m., this parade proceeds Over the following – named streets: Christopher Columbus Park and will go down Atlantic Ave to North Street and continue to a left on to Lewis Street it will then turn right on to Commercial St. then right on to Richmond St., up Richmond and the parade will stop in front of the Nursing Home and it will continue to cross over Hanover Street to Parmenter St., it will go right on to Salem and take a right on to Charter St., then a right on to Hanover St. and continue on Hanover St. to Cross St. where it will take a right, it will then take a right on to Endicott St. and take a right at Keaney Square and another right on to Prince St at the end of Prince St it will take a left on to Hanover St and then another left at the end of Hanover St. onto Commercial St.

Streets listed here will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SEAPORT

Greg Hill Foundation Jingle All the Way – Saturday, December 6, 2025

On Saturday, December 6, 2025, the Greg Hill Foundation Jingle All the Way 5K will be run in the Seaport District. This race will require some temporary parking regulations. The route crosses multiple jurisdictions.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street(s):

Fan Pier Boulevard - East side, Seaport Boulevard to Northern Avenue.

Seaport Boulevard - North side, Fan Pier Boulevard to B Street.

WEST ROXBURY

Walter’s Run 5K - Sunday, December 14, 2025

Beginning at 11 a.m., this race proceeds over the following named streets: Bellevue Street, proceed to Centre Street, left onto Centre Street, right onto Mt. Vernon Street, right onto Grayfield Street, left onto Corey Street, left onto Dwinell Street, left onto Addington Road, left onto Lagrange Street, to Linnet Street, right onto Emmonsdale Road, left onto Tennyson Street, left onto Bellevue Street, finishing at #15 Bellevue Street (YMCA).

Streets listed here will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.