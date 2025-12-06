Sega Sammy Sets the Stage in Tokyo for the Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards 2025

CSWJ Awards

An inspiring celebration of excellence and a call to action for young women to join Japan’s cyber defense mission

I am proud to support the CSWJ Awards. These awards play a vital role in recognizing women in cybersecurity. We remain committed to fostering diversity, inclusion, and leadership across the industry.”” — Sega Sammy’s Kato Takaharu, Senior IT Leader

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tokyo, Japan The United Cybersecurity Alliance (UCA) and SAYA University proudly announce the 3rd Annual Cybersecurity Woman of Japan (CSWJ) Awards, taking place on December 17, 2025, at the visionary Sega Sammy Holdings Headquarters, inside the iconic Tokyo Tunnel in Osaki Garden Tower, Shinagawa-ku.From the warm beginnings at the U.S. Embassy in 2023 to the exceptional celebration at the British Embassy in 2024, the awards now enter their third year, elevated by a partnership with Sega Sammy Holdings, one of Japan’s most influential and innovative global entertainment and technology leaders. The ceremony honors the remarkable women who protect Japan’s digital future and encourages young women throughout the country to explore opportunities in the rapidly growing cybersecurity field.This year marks a new milestone as the event moves into a cutting-edge, immersive venue hosted by Sega Sammy Holdings. It symbolizes a bold step toward Japan’s next era of cybersecurity leadership, innovation, and inclusion.Founded by the United Cybersecurity Alliance, the CSWJ Awards are part of UCA’s expanding global ecosystem of programs that champion diversity, elevate women leaders, and strengthen the global cybersecurity workforce. UCA is recognized for producing industry-shaping celebrations such as the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards in Las Vegas, Lake Como, and Slovenia.The Japan edition extends this global mission by creating visible pathways for young women seeking careers in cybersecurity, digital risk, governance, AI, and critical technology sectors.Award Categories for 2025:• Cybersecurity Women Supporter of Japan 2025• Woman Cybersecurity Leader of Japan 2025• Cybersecurity Woman Hacker of Japan 2025• People’s Choice Award 2025• Cybersecurity Woman Educator of Japan 2025• GRC Professional of Japan 2025• Cybersecurity Woman in the Government of Japan 2025Founder Carmen Marsh highlights the mission of the awards as she shares, “The Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards were created to shine a light on extraordinary women whose leadership and talent strengthen Japan’s digital future. My hope is that every young woman attending or watching this ceremony sees not just success on stage, but a reflection of her own potential. Cybersecurity needs her voice, her ideas, and her courage.”Her message is echoed by Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi of SAYA University, who notes, “The Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards represent the heart of this industry, lifting up voices and inspiring future generations. Hosting this celebration at Sega Sammy will ignite new dreams for young women across Japan. Their potential is limitless, and this event helps them see that clearly.” DreamHost , the Platinum Sponsor, reinforces the global significance of the event through the words of COO Chris Ghazarian, who states, “The responsibility to safeguard the internet belongs to all of us. The leaders recognized here are not only protecting the open web, they are shaping its future. We are proud to support these remarkable women as we expand across Japan and Asia.”This commitment to future resilience is further reflected in the words of Red Carpet Sponsor ThreatLight , as Lisa Landau shares, “These awards are more than a celebration of achievements; they are an investment in the future of Japan’s digital resilience. By elevating the women leaders of today, we show the next generation what is possible and inspire them to join this essential mission.”Join Us: Celebrate Excellence, Empower Your Future, Shape Japan’s Cybersecurity LandscapeWhether you are a student, an emerging professional, or discovering cybersecurity for the first time, the Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards offer a rare opportunity to be inspired by leaders who are shaping the nation’s digital future.Event Date: December 17, 2025Location: Sega Sammy Holdings, Tokyo Tunnel, Osaki Garden TowerRegistration: REGISTER HERE About the United Cybersecurity AllianceThe United Cybersecurity Alliance is a global nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the cybersecurity workforce and advancing diversity in the industry. Through programs and award platforms such as CSWY, CSWW, and CSWJ, UCA empowers individuals and organizations to build a safer digital future.About SAYA UniversitySAYA University is a leading Japan-based institution focused on cybersecurity, AI literacy, digital skills, and workforce development. By partnering with industry leaders, SAYA University provides accessible, real-world training for the next generation.About Sega Sammy HoldingsSega Sammy Holdings is a global entertainment and technology innovator recognized for leadership in gaming, hospitality, and digital experiences. Its support of the CSWJ Awards reflects its commitment to inclusion, leadership, and Japan’s secure digital future.About DreamHostDreamHost is a trusted global provider of secure web hosting, domain management, and cloud services. Since 1997, the company has championed a resilient open web and actively supports cybersecurity leadership initiatives worldwide.About ThreatLightThreatLight is a global cybersecurity leader defining the standard for Response Certainty and enabling operational resilience amid constant digital risk. Through a practitioner-built approach that transforms world-class breach expertise into continuous defense, ThreatLight gives organizations the strategic confidence to operate securely and maintain business continuity.

