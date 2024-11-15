Craig Newmark’s Gift to United Cybersecurity Alliance Fuels Diverse Cybersecurity Workforce Development

100 Women in 100 Days Cybersecurity Career Accelerator

Craig Newmark’s gift boosts UCA’s “100 Women in 100 Days” program, empowering diverse talent with certifications, skills & jobs to close the cybersecurity gap

We’re in a new era of very real cyber attacks, and we need every capable person equipped to defend our systems and networks. This is a crucial element of our nation’s cyber civil defense.”” — Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Cybersecurity Alliance (UCA) is thrilled to announce a new gift from Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist, in support of the transformative “100 Women in 100 Days” Cybersecurity Career Accelerator. A committed supporter since 2019, Newmark’s ongoing dedication enables this unique, no-cost upskilling program to continue empowering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Over the past six years, the program has graduated over 670 job-ready individuals, equipping them to enter the cybersecurity workforce confidently and successfully.“This program is filling a critical national security need,” said Newmark. “Cybersecurity is crucial in today’s digital world, and I’m honored to support UCA’s mission of empowering women and people from all backgrounds to step confidently into cybersecurity roles. We’re in a new era of very real cyber attacks, and we need every capable person equipped to defend our systems and networks. This is a crucial element of our nation’s cyber civil defense.”Since 2019, the accelerator has been bolstered by Zeektek , a premier tech recruiting agency specializing in cybersecurity that has provided exceptional support to UCA graduates, helping them secure roles and develop careers in cybersecurity. Zeektek’s guidance extends beyond the first job, offering ongoing mentorship that aids graduates in advancing within the cybersecurity field.UCA’s Cybersecurity Career Accelerator remains a standout in the field, offering a holistic approach to entry-level cybersecurity training. Through partnerships with leading certification providers like CompTIA, ISC2, Circadence, and Cisco Academy, participants receive industry-recognized credentials alongside hands-on workshops led by seasoned experts. This comprehensive training cycle also includes mock interviews, soft skills training, and career support through Zeektek’s continued partnership.Sierra College, a trusted partner of UCA, contributes essential classes to each cohort, and this year, PRIDE Industries , a social enterprise that creates employment for people with disabilities, joins the program to further enhance its reach and impact.Jeff Dern, CEO of PRIDE Industries, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership: “PRIDE Industries is deeply committed to creating opportunities for individuals of all abilities, and partnering with UCA to pilot a cybersecurity program for people with disabilities is an exciting step forward. We believe this program will not only add fresh, talented individuals to the cybersecurity field but will also open doors for people with disabilities to achieve meaningful employment and advance their careers. We can’t wait to see how it transforms lives and helps address the skills gap in cybersecurity.”UCA’s President and CEO, Carmen Marsh, whose vision launched the accelerator, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Newmark for his unwavering support: “Craig Newmark’s belief in our program is a powerful testament to the impact we’re making. His support allows us to continue equipping our students to become skilled cyber defenders who will protect our digital spaces. His contributions have been a catalyst in transforming lives and preparing individuals for a field that urgently needs dedicated, diverse talent.”With Newmark’s continued support, UCA is expanding its reach and impact, building a skilled workforce prepared to meet the cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow. Together with its partners, UCA is honored to play a pivotal role in expanding access to high-quality cybersecurity education and building an inclusive, resilient digital future for all.About United Cybersecurity Alliance: Founded to address the cybersecurity skills gap, United Cybersecurity Alliance (UCA) empowers individuals from diverse backgrounds to pursue careers in cybersecurity. Through the “100 Women in 100 Days” Cybersecurity Career Accelerator, UCA has equipped hundreds of graduates with certifications, hands-on experience, and lifelong career support.About Craig Newmark PhilanthropiesCraig Newmark is a Web pioneer best known for creating craigslist, which he stepped away from running day-to-day two decades ago. Craig’s full-time philanthropic work focuses on supporting organizations protecting America’s security and democracy. He has given more than $300 million in support of veterans and military families, trustworthy journalism and civic engagement campaigns, cyber security education programs, hunger relief, and pigeon rescue. Craig was influenced by his Sunday School teachers who escaped the Holocaust, set his moral compass, and taught him to treat people like you want to be treated – and how to know when enough is enough. He's not as funny as he thinks he is.

