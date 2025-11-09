Abraham House, the Global Council for Responsible AI, and the HAI unite to redefine the future of AI governance

Global Alliance unites to put AI in the service of humanity, a historic collaboration redefining human-centric intelligence for a more ethical future.

This is the moment where policy, business, and humanity unite. HAI provides the metric, GCRAI the mechanism, and Abraham House the purpose - together shaping AI with people at its core.” — Sol Rashidi, Inventor of the HAI and World’s First Chief AI Officer

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three organizations have forged an alliance that could reshape how the world thinks about artificial intelligence. Abraham House , the Global Council for Responsible AI (GCRAI), and the Human Amplification Index (HAI) are joining forces around a single conviction: AI in Service of Humanity.This partnership offers a concrete answer to the question keeping business leaders and policymakers awake at night: How do we ensure AI makes us more human, not less?The alliance will present its integrated framework in Davos this January, during the week of the 2026 Annual World Economic Forum, where global leaders will consider adopting it as a blueprint for governing AI with humanity at its core.Why This Matters NowThe numbers tell a stark story. Global AI investment is projected to reach $1.85 trillion by 2030, yet 85 percent of AI projects fail, not because the technology doesn’t work, but because people don’t trust it, understand it, or see themselves in it.This collaboration tackles that gap head-on. It builds on the Global Responsible AI Framework, developed in Lake Como last September by governance experts representing more than 70 nations. For the first time, the world has a shared language for what responsible AI means: accountability you can measure, transparency you can verify, and ethics you can enforce.The Framework gives governments and companies practical standards for building AI systems that strengthen rather than strain public trust, business operations, and workforce resilience.How It WorksAt the heart of this model is the Human Amplification Index (HAI)- a first-of-its-kind metric that measures whether AI systems are truly improving human lives. Through GCRAI’s network in 70+ countries, pilot programs will launch across North America, India, the UAE, and Japan, capturing real-time data on workforce adaptability, inclusion, and resilience.The alliance is also developing a Responsible AI Workforce Certification, designed to help industries validate their claims about AI’s impact on people. Fortune 500 leaders are already supporting the initiative, positioning HAI to become the universal benchmark for corporate AI accountability.Voices Behind the Alliance“This is the moment where policy, business, and humanity converge. HAI gives us the metric, GCRAI gives us the mechanism, and Abraham House gives us the purpose. Together, we’re designing the future of AI deployment with people at the center.”— Sol Rashidi, Inventor of the Human Amplification Index and the World’s First Chief AI Officer“We’re restoring purpose. With the Index, we are turning intention into measurable impact. Our focus is human flourishing, inclusive innovation, and financial resilience—all rooted in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.”— Daniel Shakhani, Founder of Abraham House“The first draft of our Global Responsible AI Framework in Lake Como was not the end, but the beginning of humanity’s shared language for responsibility. For the first time, nations, corporations, and civil society united to define how AI will serve humanity, not the other way around.”— Carmen Marsh, Founder and Chief Responsible AI Officer, Global Council for Responsible AIAbout the PartnersGlobal Council for Responsible AI (GCRAI) - The world’s largest responsible AI governing body, representing the global ecosystem of Responsible AI Governors, Global Ambassadors, and Attachés in more than 70 countries, including leaders from Microsoft, IBM, Meta, Nvidia, and Google.Abraham House - A catalytic platform uniting governments and enterprises to advance human prosperity through collaborative innovation.Human Amplification Index (HAI) -Created by Sol Rashidi, HAI provides the world’s first quantifiable measure of how AI technologies enhance human contribution, trust, and well-being.Together, these organizations are ensuring that AI becomes a force for moral progress- strengthening collaboration, protecting human cognition, and safeguarding the global workforce in the age of automation.A New Era of Purpose-Driven Intelligence Begins.

