Palm Beach County Commission Announces $1 Million Grant to African American Museum and Research Library Project

Funding for Community Foundation Project Will Help Preserve and Celebrate African American History Across Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners has announced a $1 million grant to the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties African American Museum and Research Library (AAMRL) Fund. The AAMRL will serve as a cornerstone for cultural preservation and community engagement, creating opportunities for celebration, learning and connection across generations.The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits, and community members to address the region's chronic and emerging issues.The grant, which follows an initial $1 million grant in 2024, will directly support the planning and development of the new African American Museum and Research Library at the historic Roosevelt High School site (1601 N. Tamarind Ave) in West Palm Beach. The initiative aims to preserve African American culture and history for residents throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties.“The African American Museum and Research Library will not only honor a vital piece of our shared history but also serve as a catalyst for opportunity,” said Commissioner Bobby Powell, who also sits on the AAMRL Board of Directors and has long championed the initiative. “This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing economic opportunity and cultural understanding across the communities we serve.”Located in the historic Coleman Park neighborhood, the AAMRL will be a transformative anchor institution fostering community pride, economic growth, and cultural vitality while honoring the area’s rich African American heritage. The project will feature museum galleries, a research library, and diverse opportunities for community engagement—including lectures, workshops, exhibitions, cultural programs, oral history projects, and youth education initiatives.“The Community Foundation is honored to help bring this vision to life,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties and Chair of the AAMRL Board. “The African American Museum and Research Library will ensure that the stories, achievements, and contributions of generations past and present are preserved, celebrated, and shared for years to come.”This collaborative effort brings together the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the School District of Palm Beach County, and numerous community stakeholders. Bank of America and the Quantum Foundation have each recently announced $500,000 grants to further support the project.The Roosevelt site holds deep historical significance — it was once home to West Palm Beach’s historic Roosevelt High School, later becoming the Roosevelt Full-Service Center. Alumni and community members have long advocated for a meaningful transformation of the property. The School District, which owns the site, has completed Phase I renovations, with Phase II to include the restoration of the research library and construction of a new two-story, 20,000-square-foot museum building. In June 2025, Bora Architecture & Interiors was selected as the project’s lead design firm.To learn more about the African American Museum and Research Library (AAMRL), visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/african-american-museum-and-research-library/ About Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesCommunity Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

