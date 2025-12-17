Wild About Wildlife Launches New Official Website

Wild About Wildlife Logo

Website Highlights Impact of Nonprofit on Local Conservation, Invites Community to Support and Get Involved

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild About Wildlife WAW ), the Palm Beach–based philanthropic initiative benefiting the National Wildlife Refuge Association, today announced the launch of its new website: wildaboutwildlife.org . The platform establishes the organization’s official digital presence in Palm Beach County, serving as a central hub for learning, giving, and engaging with conservation programs that directly benefit local communities and ecosystems.Built to reflect the initiative’s growth, momentum, and community leadership, the website offers a streamlined way to explore Wild About Wildlife’s mission, attend events, and make contributions that support habitat restoration and youth environmental education throughout Palm Beach County.“Wild About Wildlife began as a grassroots effort to connect people to nature, and today that mission is stronger than ever,” said Nancy Marshall, Founder and Co-Chair. “By establishing our presence online, we are opening our arms even wider to the Palm Beach community. This website brings our work into clear focus and invites everyone—families, philanthropists, educators, and leaders—to help ensure every child grows up with access to the natural world that defines our home.”Designed as a simple, accessible, and community-forward resource, the new website:-Shares Wild About Wildlife’s origin and purpose in supporting the National Wildlife Refuge Association’s South Florida Urban Wildlife Refuge Project, and spotlights the Refuge Association’s youth and habitat programs in Palm Beach County—Pocket Refuges, Floating Wetlands, and Conservation Ranger Camp-Provides clear pathways for giving, sponsoring, volunteering, and attending events-Celebrates the philanthropic leaders and benefactors who power the initiativeThe site also highlights the civic and philanthropic leaders shaping WAW’s work—including Honorary Chair Frances Fisher, Founder Nancy Marshall, Chair Dianne Bernstein, and committee members such as Rebecca Doane, Margaret Donnelley, George Elmore & Marti LaTour, Giselle Espinosa, Andrea Greenspan, Judith Schrafft, and Linda Wartow—alongside a broader network of the Palm Beach philanthropic community.The initiative’s work is further shaped by its forthcoming 2026 honorees, including Margo McKnight, President & CEO of the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, honored as 2026 Conservationist of the Year, and Amy Kight, CEO of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, recipient of the 2026 Next Generation Environmental Hero award.Wild About Wildlife welcomes year-end support to advance the National Wildlife Refuge Association’s South Florida Urban Wildlife Refuge Project. Contributions directly support:-Pocket Refuges that transform schoolyards and parks into native habitats-Floating Wetlands that enhance local ponds with native plants that improve water quality and serve as outdoor living laboratories for students-Conservation Ranger Camp, immersing high school students in real-world science and conservation careers-Local restoration, environmental education, and community engagement efforts across Palm Beach County“With this website, Wild About Wildlife now has a true home for the community to learn, engage, and give,” said Dianne Bernstein, Chair. “Palm Beach is a place of generosity, vision, and leadership. This platform elevates the voices of our committee, recognizes our donors, and shows how local action can make a lasting difference for our wildlife, our waterways, and our children.”Explore + ConnectWebsite: wildaboutwildlife.orgInstagram: @wildaboutwildlifepbcFacebook: facebook.com/people/Wild-About-Wildlife/61579587846423/About Wild About WildlifeWild About Wildlife (WAW) is a Palm Beach–based fundraising and awareness initiative benefiting the National Wildlife Refuge Association’s South Florida Urban Wildlife Refuge Project. Through community events and philanthropic engagement, WAW brings together conservation leaders, civic stakeholders, and residents in support of the Refuge Association’s programs serving Palm Beach County and the greater South Florida region. Led by environmental advocates Nancy Marshall and Dianne Bernstein, WAW supports conservation education, habitat restoration, and access to nature by advancing awareness and funding for the Refuge Association’s South Florida programs, including Pocket Refuges, Conservation Ranger Camp, and Floating Wetlands—connecting students and families to local ecosystems while fostering environmental stewardship and long-term community resilience. To learn more, visit wildaboutwildlife.org.

