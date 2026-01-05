8th Annual Waste to Wonder Group Exhibition Opens at Resource Depot

Resource Depot Logo Plastic Panel Get Off My Lawn sculpture by Ryan Toth

21 Palm Beach County Artists Transform Rescued Materials into Stunning Works of Arts On View January 16 to February 26, 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resource Depot , a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, presents its 8th Annual Waste to Wonder Group Exhibition , showcasing the inventive work of 21 artists who transform discarded and overlooked materials into compelling works of art.Drawing inspiration from Resource Depot’s ever-evolving inventory of rescued materials, participating artists use reuse as both medium and message, creating distinctive pieces that challenge perceptions of waste while celebrating creativity, sustainability, and environmental awareness.An Opening Reception will take place Friday, January 16, 2026 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public; a $10 donation appreciated. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and experience live music by Steve Linden, performed on upcycled instruments. Attendees may also participate in a hands-on National Geographic collage activity, “The Expedition,” led by Waste to Wonder artist Madison (Mad.E).EVENT DETAILSWHEN:-Exhibition Dates: Friday, January 16 through February 26, 2026-“Pam Sartory” GalleRE Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.-Closed Sunday, Monday, and FridayWHERE: Resource Depot, 2508 Florida Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401WHO: Participating artists include Danielle Asfour, Sasha Bass, Alyssa Book, Page Burow, Amy Broderick, Kelle Capewell, Andrea Corzo, Gregory Dirr, Bryan Engler, Autumn Kioti Horne, Amarella Kukici, Caromoonstar, Mad.E, Jennifer O’Brien, Quimetta Perle, Jennie Rogers, Shani Simpson, Wan-Hung Sun, H. Lisa Solon, Ryan Toth, and Suzanne Wright.ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING:Select Waste to Wonder artists will also host a series of hands-on workshops throughout the exhibition, including:-Family Workshop – “Our Wild Selves”: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.-Studio Marathon with artist Amy Broderick: Saturday and Sunday, January 24-25, 2026-Artist Talk: Thursday, February 5, 2026, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.-Adult Workshop – “Mythical Forms”: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.Forty percent of all artwork sales directly support Resource Depot’s education programs, helping to foster creativity and environmental awareness in the community.Learn more: https://www.resourcedepot.org/current-exhibition RSVP for Opening Reception: https://www.resourcedepot.org/events/gallere-remix-opening-reception-for-waste-to-wonder The exhibition is supported in part by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County & State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. Sponsored by REworld and Standing Ovations.ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOTResource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/

