Delray Beach Open Unveils 2026 Food & Wine Series Lineup

Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series Game, Set, Pour Tacos, Tequila & Tennis

Popular Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series Returns with New and Fan-Favorite Events

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 34th annual Delray Beach Open , taking place February 13–22, 2026 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, today announced the return of its highly anticipated Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series (“DBOFWS”), a curated lineup of culinary and cocktail-driven events that have become a signature part of the tournament’s social scene during South Florida’s peak season.Running throughout tournament week, the DBOFWS pairs world-class tennis with elevated dining experiences, bringing together top restaurants, chefs, mixologists, and spirit partners for a series of ticketed events hosted within the tournament’s Hospitality Pavilion. Due to overwhelming demand at the 2025 tournament, fans are encouraged to secure tickets early.New for 2026, the series introduces “Serve & Savor: A Taste of Italy,” an Italian-inspired tasting experience featuring wines from official partner Caymus Vineyards, on Saturday, February 21. Serve & Savor joins longtime fan favorites, including “Game, Set, Pour,” “Burgers, Bourbon & Brew,” “Tacos, Tequila & Tennis,” and the extravagant and very popular “Grand Tasting Event.”“The Food & Wine Series has become a defining part of the Delray Beach Open experience,” said Adam Baron, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Open. “In 2026, we’re building on what fans love most — standout culinary partners, unforgettable social events, and the energy of the tournament week — while introducing new experiences that continue to raise the bar both on and off the court.”Celebrating more than three decades of tennis in Delray Beach, the Delray Beach Open continues to expand its off-court experience, offering a Food & Wine Series designed to complement the excitement of professional tennis competition with memorable nights of food, drink, and social connection. Throughout the series, guests will enjoy offerings from over 40 of leading South Florida restaurants and beverage partners, curated tastings, specialty cocktails, and select appearances by ATP players, creating a dynamic atmosphere that blends sport, hospitality, and entertainment.Schedule for the 2026 Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series:18th Annual Chamber Bash – Monday, February 166pm – 7:30pm. A signature networking event in partnership with the Delray Beach and Boca Raton Chambers of Commerce, featuring culinary offerings from top local restaurants and access to Stadium Court tennis.Grand Tasting Event – Tuesday, February 176pm – 8pm. An elevated evening featuring fine cuisine, a full open bar, and special appearances by ATP Tour players, set within the tournament’s Hospitality Pavilion from 6pm to 8pm.Ladies Day Luncheons – Wednesday & Thursday, February 18–1911am – 12:30pm. A longtime fan favorite, these daytime events include a seated luncheon, wine and specialty cocktails, player appearances, raffle prizes, and Stadium Court tickets for the day’s matches.Burgers, Bourbon & Brew – Wednesday, February 186pm – 8pm. Guests sample and vote for South Florida’s best burgers while enjoying beer, wine, and bourbon-based cocktails from featured partners.Tacos, Tequila & Tennis – Thursday, February 196:30pm – 8pm. A lively evening celebrating bold flavors, where guests sample tacos and tequila cocktails while casting votes for their favorites, paired with tennis action and a charitable component.Game, Set, Pour – Friday, February 206pm – 8pm. The tournament’s “ultimate pairing event,” offering unlimited tastings of beer, wine, spirits, and food from premier South Florida restaurants and bars.Serve & Savor: A Taste of Italy (NEW) – Saturday, February 216pm – 8pm. A new Italian-inspired culinary experience highlighting regional flavors and wines from official partner Caymus Vineyards, delivering a refined addition to the 2026 series.Championship Weekend Brunch – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, February 20–2211am – 1:30pm. An upscale brunch experience featuring bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas prior to Stadium Court matches. (Saturday is sold out; Friday and Sunday bookings are still available)Tickets are on sale now at https://www.delraybeachopen.com/en/food-and-wine . Events will sell out, so reserve your spot early. DBOFWS events are rain or shine; no refunds or exchanges. Most DBOFWS events are 21+ to enter (review each specific event for more details).About the Delray Beach OpenFeaturing a Legends event and an ATP 250 Tour event in the same week at the same venue, the tournament is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 13-22, 2026, at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season is one of just eight ATP Tour events in the United States. The 3-day Legends event is in its 17th year. The 2026 edition of the ATP 250 event will be its 34th overall. Each year, the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover the Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit DelrayBeachOpen.com.About the ATP TOURAs a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com About the City of Delray BeachIn southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."

