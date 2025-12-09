Avant and Technology Association of Oregon Partner to Expand Access to Language Proficiency Certification

This partnership allows us to support the diverse, global-facing talent that fuels Oregon’s innovation economy. ”
— David Bong, Avant CEO and Co-Founder

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Language, the leader in language proficiency solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) that will provide exclusive benefits for TAO members. This collaboration offers discounted access to Avant STAMP™ (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency) testing—enabling individuals and organizations across Oregon’s tech community to certify multilingual skills with a globally recognized credential.

Through this partnership, individual TAO members can take advantage of discounted STAMP pricing to qualify for the Global Seal of Biliteracy, an internationally portable and stackable certification that validates bilingualism or multilingualism in over 150 languages. The credential is a powerful way to enhance résumés, increase employability, and even open pathways to higher pay.

TAO member companies will also benefit from the opportunity to verify employee or candidate language skills using Avant’s trusted assessments that have been recommended for college credit through the American Council on Education (ACE). With a growing demand for language capabilities across customer service, global operations, and technical roles, certified language proficiency offers organizations a competitive edge in hiring and workforce development.

“Language is a powerful asset—both personally and professionally,” said David Bong, Co-Founder and CEO of Avant. “This partnership allows us to support the diverse, global-facing talent that fuels Oregon’s innovation economy. TAO members now have a new way to stand out, communicate across cultures, and grow their opportunities.”

Avant STAMP tests are research-backed, computer-adaptive, and used by schools, universities, and employers in over 60 countries. Results are aligned to national proficiency frameworks and meet eligibility requirements for both State and Global Seals of Biliteracy.

TAO Members may contact Tim Winner, Chief Operating Officer, to learn how to access these benefits.

About Avant
Avant, The Language Proficiency Company, transforms language proficiency from learning to certification. Avant Learn features Mira, with immersive AI practice and assessment tools, and Avant MORE Learning with customized data-driven training and support. Avant Assess delivers adaptive, standards-based tests like STAMP, the only ACE-approved, computer-adaptive proficiency assessment available in 140+ languages. Educators and employers gain key insights into real-world communication skills. Avant Certify offers recognition and certification, including the universally standard Global Seal of Biliteracy, accepted worldwide for all Avant languages. Whether in education, a workplace, or government, Avant's Language Proficiency Platform™ elevates language skills with clarity and confidence. avantlanguage.com

About Technology Association of Oregon (TAO)
TAO is the voice of the technology industry in Oregon and SW Washington, supporting companies through advocacy, business development, and talent initiatives. TAO drives the regional tech industry, empowering entrepreneurs and fostering connections to position the Northwest as a global innovation hub. It helps companies of all sizes grow, network, support employees, amplify regional influence, and celebrate achievements. More at techoregon.org.

