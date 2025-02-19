Avant Launches SuperLanguage Tests in 96 Languages; Changing Lives for Countless Students

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant, the leader in online language proficiency testing is launching its new line of SuperLanguage assessments in nearly 100 languages. Avant now offers assessments in over 140 languages all of which have been recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education. Heritage language learners of all 140+ languages can now qualify for State or Global Seals of Biliteracy. Avant is launching the SuperLanguage tests after a highly successful pilot with the Washington and Hawaiian State Departments of Education.

Avant SuperLanguage tests assess writing and speaking skills using a semi-computer-adaptive approach that tailors prompts to each tester’s ability. Each test is scored by trained experts through Avant’s Certified Rater process, ensuring accuracy and reliability. Test takers receive individualized visual reports detailing their proficiency levels and recommendations for improvement.

Avant has streamlined the testing process for accessibility and efficiency. They plan to expand the number of supported languages over time, enabling even more students to gain recognition for their language skills.

Lisa Werner, Avant SuperLanguage Test Manager said, “By offering tests in these languages, Avant enables the transformation of unseen skills into tangible opportunities for the individual and their future potential. The stories of student achievement coming from the schools are inspiring.” Avant SuperLanguage tests help students stand out in college applications and career opportunities.

For more information about Avant SuperLanguage tests and how they support bilingual learners, visit: https://www.avantassessment.com/tests/super

About Avant
Avant develops and delivers language proficiency solutions that enhance language teaching and learning. Educational institutions, businesses, government organizations, and individuals worldwide use Avant’s assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes and identify areas for professional development. For over 20 years, Avant has been at the forefront of language proficiency with STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the first online, adaptive, four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant’s commitment to academic excellence and educational access drives continuous innovation, helping learners succeed globally. For more information, visit avantassessment.com.

