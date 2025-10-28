Avant and ATDLE Announce Strategic Alliance

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant, the leader in language proficiency solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic alliance with the Association of Two-Way & Dual Language Education (ATDLE), uniting two organizations committed to advancing the teaching and learning of languages across the nation.

This partnership underscores a shared mission: to improve learner outcomes by supporting data-driven instruction and expanding access to life-changing credentials, such as the California Seal of Biliteracy and college credit pathways. Through the alliance, Avant and ATDLE will collaborate to bring innovative assessment and professional development tools to ATDLE conference attendees and consulting clients (Designees).

“At ATDLE, we believe that every learner’s language journey should be recognized and celebrated,” said Kevin Chavez, Executive Director at ATDLE. “Avant’s trusted assessments and commitment to proficiency-based learning make them a natural partner as we work together to elevate dual language programs and multilingual achievement.”

As part of the partnership:
ATDLE Designees will receive discounted access to Avant’s STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency) assessments in both English and Spanish, along with over 40 additional languages, supporting a broad spectrum of dual language learners.

Avant STAMP is recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education (ACE), offering students of ATDLE Designees valuable postsecondary advantages.

Professional learning opportunities will be available to enhance educators’ ability to analyze and use assessment data to inform instruction and elevate program effectiveness.

"This alliance is about honoring what learners can do with language,” said David Bong, Co-Founder and CEO at Avant. “By equipping educators with actionable data and expanding access to Seals of Biliteracy and college credit, we’re creating more equitable pathways to success for all language students.”

Together, Avant and ATDLE aim to build more inclusive, impactful language programs that reflect the potential of today’s learners.

For more information, visit avantassessment.com or atdle.org.

