December SNAP update: Benefits issued like normal, compromised cards turned off and replaced

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is issuing SNAP benefits on its normal monthly schedule in December, following disruptions in November due to the federal government shutdown. SNAP plays a major role in Oregon’s food security and economy. Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, contributing an estimated $1.6 billion to Oregon’s economy each year.



“Every month hundreds of thousands of children, older adults and hard-working families and individuals depend on getting their SNAP food benefits on time to get enough food,” said ODHS Director Liesl Wendt. “After last month’s uncertainty and disruptions, we are grateful to be able to return to issuing SNAP food benefits when and how people expect us to. We also recommend that people take simple steps today to protect their EBT cards. By changing your PIN, locking your cards and blocking online and out-of-state purchases you can keep your benefits safe.”

SNAP is entirely federally funded and helps more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon, about 18 percent of households, buy groceries, including children, working families, older adults and people with disabilities.

At the same time, with a significant amount of theft by skimming of EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards in Oregon and nationwide, ODHS is doing everything it can to protect people. This week, ODHS turned off and replaced more than 1,300 EBT cards after detecting card-skimming activity in the Coos Bay and North Bend area.

EBT cards compromised by skimmers were turned off and replaced to protect benefits. On Dec. 2, ODHS turned off 1,350 EBT cards from the Coos Bay and North Bend area that were known to be compromised by EBT card skimming due to devices being attached on payment machines. ODHS automatically sent new EBT cards to households whose cards were turned off to prevent fraud and they should be received by mail in five days. People who need a new EBT card urgently can visit their local ODHS office to get a replacement card right away.

If your EBT card suddenly stops working:

Check your EBT balance at https://ebtEDGE.com or using the ebtEDGE mobile app. If you see a balance amount that is different than what you expected, your benefits may have been stolen. ODHS does not support any other EBT management apps or websites.

If you see a balance, but your EBT card is still not working, it may have been turned off to prevent fraud. You can call the ONE Customer Service Center (800-699-9075) or your local ODHS office (https://bit.ly/ODHSoffices) to determine if that was the case.

Most theft occurs in the beginning of the month immediately after SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits are issued to EBT cards. Criminals use methods like skimming devices, internet scams and fake websites to steal card numbers and personal identification numbers (PIN). Once they have this information, they use online or out-of-state purchases to drain SNAP food and TANF cash benefits from a person’s card.

ODHS recommends that everyone with an EBT card take these steps to keep their benefits safe:

Only use the official ebtEDGE website and mobile app for Apple or Android . ODHS does not guarantee the safety of any other EBT management apps or websites.

ODHS does not guarantee the safety of any other EBT management apps or websites. Freeze your card between uses : When you’re not using your EBT card, consider freezing it as an extra layer of protection. Simply unfreeze it when you’re ready to make a purchase. To do this, visit the ebtEDGE website or use the mobile app and look for "Freeze Card" under "Account Services."

: When you’re not using your EBT card, consider freezing it as an extra layer of protection. Simply unfreeze it when you’re ready to make a purchase. To do this, visit the ebtEDGE website or use the mobile app and look for "Freeze Card" under "Account Services." Block out-of-state and online purchases : You have the option to block transactions made outside of Oregon and online purchases to safeguard your card from unauthorized use. To do this, visit the ebtEDGE website or use the mobile app and look for “Protect My Account" under “Account Services." You can remove the blocks later.

: You have the option to block transactions made outside of Oregon and online purchases to safeguard your card from unauthorized use. To do this, visit the ebtEDGE website or use the mobile app and look for “Protect My Account" under “Account Services." You can remove the blocks later. Change your PIN regularly: Get into the habit of updating your PIN often. This can help protect your account if someone does gain access to your card number. Here are the ways you can ​change your PIN:​

Keep your PIN secret : Never share your PIN or write it on your card. Cover the keypad whenever entering your PIN in a public setting. Thieves may use small cameras to capture your PIN entry.

: Never share your PIN or write it on your card. Cover the keypad whenever entering your PIN in a public setting. Thieves may use small cameras to capture your PIN entry. Inspect card readers carefully: Before swiping your card at an ATM or other card reader, check for anything unusual. Skimming devices are often placed on top of existing card readers. If you see anything that looks out of place or tampered with, avoid using it and let the business know.

Before swiping your card at an ATM or other card reader, check for anything unusual. Skimming devices are often placed on top of existing card readers. If you see anything that looks out of place or tampered with, avoid using it and let the business know. Monitor your EBT account activity: Make it a habit to check your account regularly for any unusual charges. If you see a charge you didn’t make, report it immediately, cancel your card and request a replacement. Here are the ways you can ​get a new card:​

Don’t respond to suspicious texts: If you receive a text message asking for your EBT card number or PIN, ignore it. ODHS will never ask for your information this way.

Avoid social media scams: Only trust posts and messages about your benefits from official ODHS accounts. ODHS will never ask for your benefits case number, PIN or other card information on social media.

More information is available on the Protect Your EBT Card and Benefits webpage. There is a brochure, flyer and wallet card available in many languages. There are also short videos about using an EBT card, how to replace an EBT card and all the ways to protect your EBT benefits. These are posted in the How-to Videos section of benefits.oregon.gov.

How to request replacement for TANF benefits

ODHS can replace TANF benefits that are lost due to fraud. TANF families who believe benefits have been stolen from their EBT card should contact ODHS to request replacement benefits within 30 days of the benefits being stolen. Information on card safety and how to request replacement TANF benefits can be found online here: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/benefits/Pages/protect.aspx

ODHS cannot replace SNAP benefits

The federal funding to replace benefits ran out on Dec. 21, 2024, and ODHS is no longer authorized to replace stolen SNAP benefits.