State of Oregon, Wasco County Announce $3.5 Million Debris Removal Grant to Support Rowena Fire Recovery

Governor Tina Kotek, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), and Wasco County announced today a $3.5 million state grant to support wildfire debris removal on private properties impacted by the 2025 Rowena Fire.

The funding will help eligible households in the unincorporated community of Rowena remove ash, debris, and hazard trees so they can safely begin rebuilding.

Beginning June 11, 2025, the Rowena Fire burned approximately 3,700 acres across federal, private, state, and Tribal lands in the Columbia Gorge, damaging or destroying numerous homes, vehicles, RVs, outbuildings, and trees within the fire footprint. Although the incident triggered local and state emergency declarations, it did not meet the federal threshold for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration authorizing FEMA individual assistance or debris removal on private property.

“Rowena families have been living with ash, twisted metal, and hazard trees where their homes used to be,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “Even without a federal disaster declaration, the State of Oregon is stepping up to help clear dangerous debris so survivors can begin to heal, rebuild, and move forward. This funding reflects our commitment to rural communities and to standing with Wasco County for the long haul.”

Under the new intergovernmental agreement between OEM and Wasco County, the state will reimburse up to $3.5 million in funding and technical support, while the county will procure, manage, and oversee debris removal operations.

“Debris removal is one of the most visible and emotionally difficult parts of disaster recovery,” Erin McMahon, Director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, said. “This partnership allows Wasco County to lead local recovery efforts with the state backing them up with resources and expertise. Our shared goal is simple: remove hazardous debris safely, protect public health and the environment, and help people get one step closer to rebuilding their homes.”

The program will focus on eligible private properties where homes or primary residences were damaged or destroyed by the Rowena Fire. Property owners who wish to participate will need to:

Demonstrate that their property damage was caused by the Rowena Fire

Sign a Right-of-Entry form authorizing debris removal crews onto their property

form authorizing debris removal crews onto their property Sign required assignment of rights forms related to potential recovery from insurers or liable third parties

Wasco County will work directly with property owners and residents to confirm eligibility, coordinate debris removal schedules, and provide updates on the status of work.

“Rowena residents have shown tremendous strength and patience since the fire,” said Scott Hege, Wasco County Commissioner. “This grant gives us the tools to move from emergency response into visible recovery on the ground. Clearing hazardous debris is critical to restoring a sense of normalcy and opening the door to rebuilding homes, neighborhoods, and community life. We also want to extend our deepest gratitude for Erin McMahon's critical role in securing the state funding that made this operation possible.”

The debris removal program will prioritize:

Removal of wildfire ash, debris, and fire-damaged structural materials

Removal and abatement of hazardous materials, including asbestos and contaminated soils

Removal of hazard trees that threaten debris removal crews or public right-of-way

Environmental safeguards such as erosion control, dust suppression, and proper waste disposal

Required soil testing and confirmation sampling to ensure properties are safe for residential use

Funds will be reimbursed to the county for work contracted by the county. Money will not be distributed directly to property owners. The agreement also allows Wasco County to request use of any remaining funds, subject to OEM approval, for additional Rowena Fire recovery projects or to support a local long-term recovery group.

More information: