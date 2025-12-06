Wicked Fabulous Launches 'Love Forward Bracelet' Program — Free Reiki-Infused Bracelet to Encourage Kindness & Wellness

Pay It Forward Love Bracelet

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicked Fabulous, an LGBTQ-owned lifestyle and wellness brand, today announced the launch of its new “Love Forward Bracelet” program. Starting immediately, every purchase will include a free Reiki-infused bracelet, intended to be kept — or gifted to a friend, neighbor, coworker, or stranger — to spread kindness and connection.

“With so many people feeling isolated, stressed, or overwhelmed, we believe simple acts of kindness can make a powerful difference,” said David Goulart, co-owner of Wicked Fabulous. “Our Love Forward Bracelet is more than jewelry. It’s a gesture of compassion — a reminder that someone cares. Our hope is it sparks small acts of love that ripple out to bigger change.”

Why Love Forward?

Studies show that giving to others — whether through time, resources, or kindness — correlates with improved mental well-being: acts of generosity are linked to lower stress levels, increased feelings of happiness, and greater life satisfaction.

According to research from the American Psychological Association (APA), altruistic behavior helps combat loneliness and depression; and small acts of kindness — even gifting a small item or note — can trigger a “helper’s high,” reducing anxiety and boosting mood.

The “helper’s high” effect is well documented: when we do good for others, our brains release oxytocin, serotonin, and dopamine — all chemicals associated with happiness and connection. This neurochemical boost supports emotional balance and resilience, which are especially needed during difficult times.

What Makes the Bracelet Special

Hand-infused with Reiki energy, intended to carry positive, calming vibes.

Designed as a symbol of support and compassion — a wearable reminder that “you matter.”

Suitable for daily wear; can be kept or gifted.

100% free with every Wicked Fabulous order — no minimum spend required.

Company Mission & Impact

Wicked Fabulous has always rooted its business model in community, love, and giving back. In addition to the bracelet program, the brand currently donates 10% of monthly profits to youth-focused charities supporting underrepresented and marginalized communities. The Love Forward Bracelet initiative adds a new, powerful dimension — encouraging customers to spread kindness firsthand and create real human connection beyond a sale.

About Wicked Fabulous

Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ-owned lifestyle and wellness brand offering affordable, Reiki-infused jewelry, handmade accessories, and pride-empowering fashion. Based in Massachusetts, the company is committed to social impact, donating a portion of profits to youth-focused charitable organizations each month, and fostering compassion, representation, and wellness in all they do. Learn more at https://wickedfabulous.com/

