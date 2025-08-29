Wicked Fabulous Expands Pride-Inspired Jewelry & Apparel While Giving Back to LGBTQ+ Youth

Wicked Fabulous LGBTQ+ Zen Jewelry Natural Stones Dragon Vein Agate

Wicked Fabulous, a Hull-based LGBTQ+ small business, is making waves by blending apparel with healing natural stone jewelry—and giving back to the community.

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicked Fabulous, a Hull-based LGBTQ+ small business, is making waves by blending bold Pride apparel with healing natural stone jewelry—and giving back to the community with every purchase. The company donates 10% of all profits to LGBTQ+ youth charities, empowering customers to shop with both style and purpose.

Founded by Hull resident David James-Goulart, Wicked Fabulous has quickly gained attention for its unique mix of healing crystal bracelets, intention jewelry, and queer-affirming apparel. Each piece carries meaning—whether it’s a chakra bracelet for grounding energy, a bold “We Will Not Be Erased” tee as a statement of resilience, or a rainbow pride accessory that celebrates visibility.

“We started Wicked Fabulous to create more than just products—we wanted to create a movement,” said David, co-founder of Wicked Fabulous. “Every bracelet, every shirt, every design carries energy, empowerment, and purpose. And knowing that each purchase directly supports LGBTQ+ youth makes it even more meaningful.”

New Line: Faux Fab Jewelry – Affordable Pride & Healing-Inspired Accessories

To make healing-inspired jewelry accessible to all, Wicked Fabulous recently launched its Faux Fab collection—plastic versions of popular gemstone bracelets at a more affordable price point. While these fun, budget-friendly designs don’t carry the natural properties of real stones, they provide a playful, everyday way for everyone to enjoy the look, color, and Pride-inspired energy of Wicked Fabulous jewelry.

Local Roots, National Reach

Based in Hull, Massachusetts, the company draws inspiration from the local shoreline and LGBTQ+ community. What started as a small-town brand has quickly grown into a national online shop, with customers across the country wearing Wicked Fabulous designs.

Giving Back With Every Purchase

To date, Wicked Fabulous has donated to organizations like Lost-n-Found Youth in Atlanta, several Pride initiatives, and local Massachusetts scholarship programs. With every order, the brand continues to extend its mission: spreading love, visibility, and empowerment—one bracelet, one tee, and one act of kindness at a time.

Shop the full collection at: https://wickedfabulous.com

About Wicked Fabulous

Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ+-owned small business offering Pride apparel, healing gemstone bracelets, and queer-affirming accessories. With 10% of profits donated monthly to LGBTQ+ youth causes, the company blends fashion, empowerment, and philanthropy to inspire pride and positivity.

Media Contact:

David James Goulart

Wicked Fabulous

orders@wickedfabulous.com

https://wickedfabulous.com

Finding Inspiration in Hull, MA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.